‘She Looks Older Than Kim’: North West’s Unrecognizable Look In New Photos with Mom Kim Kardashian Has Fans Saying She Looks ‘Too Grown’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West is getting older before the world’s eyes.

The preteen, who turned 12 years old on Monday, June 16, was seen out celebrating her birthday on a yacht in Mexico with her mom, some family and friends.

While North seemed to be enjoying the festivities of her special day, the public caught glimpses of the paparazzi photos released by TMZ on Tuesday, June 17, and many were stunned to stay the least.

North West makes fans double take over her mature look while celebrating her birthday. (Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

West wore an all-blue outfit, pinstriped Bermuda shorts and a blue ruffled top with spaghetti straps. She covered her black hair with a blue lace wig that was braided down in the front with the rest pulled into a ponytail.

Though her outfit seemed to be age-appropriate, some fans believed that she still was looking too mature for a 12-year-old. In close up shots of North waving from the yacht, it looks like she may have gotten both her eyelashes and eyebrows done. It also appeared she had some sort of nude lip color on her lips.

In the comments of TMZ posts, fans wrote their reactions.

“She looks older than Kim….” said one person. A second fan wrote, “Baby North be looking too grown for me.”

Some just completely didn’t even recognize her at first glance.

“D-mn I thought that was Cardi B …. lord forgive me,” said one individual where one observer claimed, “I literally thought this was a 40 year old woman next to her not her daughter.”

In addition to her mother, West’s cousin Penelope Scotland Disick also was in a picture behind her as the two appeared to be walking off the boat. Disick was wearing cream colored crochet shorts, a white tank top, and her dark brown hair was combed back and out of her face. Penelope is the daughter of Kardashian’s eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick. She is also 12 years old, and fans seemed to think she looks more like that age than North.

A fan commented, “Props to Kourtney.. her child looks age appropriate.”

This isn’t the first time West caught the world off guard with her appearance. On June 4, she and her mother were spotted in Malibu leaving dinner and fans made note of how West’s blue hair made her look much older. She’s worn blue hair previously.

However, it seems some of the people who were shocked didn’t see the photos of her rocking long teal colored braids days earlier. On May 25, she accompanied her mother behind the scenes as Kardashian prepared for the Met Gala.

Photos taken in Malibu sparked criticism from fans who questioned whether it was appropriate for Kardashian to allow her then 11-year-old daughter to wear a blue wig, with some saying the hairstyle made her look much older than her age.

It’s safe to say Kardashian is comfortable allowing West to express herself in certain ways, which includes her hair color.