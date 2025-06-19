‘His Current Wife Kinda Does Look Like an Older Version of Her’: Steve Harvey Looked ‘Ready to Risk It All’ During Flirty Interaction with Video Girl Woman Just Before Marrying Marjorie

Steve Harvey has been married to Marjorie Harvey for 17 years. Before tying the knot with his current spouse, the comedian had a flirtatious interaction with media personality Melyssa Ford.

A clip of Harvey, 68, and Ford, 48, reportedly from circa 2007, recently made the rounds online. The resurfaced footage showed the two stars intermingling during an interview.

(L to R) Steve Harvey, his wife Marjorie Harvey and video performer and podcast host Melyssa Ford. (Photos by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Neighborhood Awards; Maury Phillips/Getty Images)



“Hi, Mr. Harvey,” Ford could be heard saying to an off-camera Steve. The interviewer then invited the former host of “Showtime at the Apollo” to join their on-camera chat.

Harvey responded, “I’m single now,” which prompted Ford to laugh coyly. When asked to rate Melyssa on a scale of one to ten, the “Kings of Comedy” star answered, “35, easy.”

The dialogue continued with Harvey saying, “That’s way too fine for me. I’m too old for Melyssa. My days of some Melyssa is done,” before adding, “She can move in my house.”

Ford informed the stand-up comic that she was moving to L.A. The famed music video vixen then said, “I think I’m up for the challenge.” Harvey shot back, “I bet you are, too.”

As the video of their flirty conversation spread across social media in June 2025, fans began to offer their takes on the nearly two-decade-old moment.

Melyssa Ford & Steve Harvey have interesting interaction on the red carpet circa 2007? pic.twitter.com/TmavDXbjLK — thestop (@thestoptv) June 15, 2025

“She said Mr. Harvey like he was her principal,” someone on the X platform tweeted about Ford. One person wrote on Instagram, “Steve was going to risk it all.”

“Steve literally ran from her,” another quip said.

“Ain’t no way I’m trying to hit on no Steve Harvey at no point in my life. What is this????” a confused commenter asked. And another poster added, “His current wife kinda does look like an older version of her.”

Ford’s interaction with the “Family Feud” host was recently discussed on “The Joe Budden Podcast.”

During “The Devils Breakfast” episode Ford revealed the exchange happened backstage at the BET Awards around 2006.

“You do realize every time I left the house during that stage of my life, I was in character. The minute I walked out the door, I was in character,” Ford explained. She went on to cite the fictional Jessica Rabbit as the inspiration for her alter ego.

By 2007, Ford was an established model that had been showcased in music videos for recording artists such as Jay-Z, Sisqó, R. Kelly, and Usher. She also covered magazines like King, Black Men, and XXL in lingerie and swimsuits.

“Of course, I’m not denying that was flirting,” Ford admitted to her fellow podcasters, including content creator Trevor “Queenzflip” Robinson and political commentator Marc Lamont Hill.

Ford continued, “But I’m saying that that was such a huge part of my persona that literally you’d be hard-pressed to find an interview where I didn’t come across like I was flirting.”

Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Ford has been romantically linked to rappers Flo Rida and Drake as well as former NFL player Reggie Bush. She has never married.

Before Majorie, Harvey has been married three times. After marrying his first wife, Marcia Harvey, in 1981, they welcomed twin daughters, Brandi and Karli (born 1982), and a son, Broderick Jr. (born 1991).

Following Steve’s divorce from Marcia in 1994, the “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man” author married Mary Lee Harvey in 1996 before divorcing in 2005. Their son, Wynton, arrived in 1997.

Harvey first met his present wife, Marjorie, in 1990 at a comedy club in Memphis. They later reconnected and eventually exchanged vows in 2007. The “Family Feud” host adopted Marjorie’s three children from a previous marriage.