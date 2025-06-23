‘He Looks Like an Overweight Jock’: Taylor Swift’s Youthful Date Night Look Next to Travis Kelce’s Bulked-Up Offseason Physique Leaves Fans Stunned

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date in New York on June 21, and the couple unwittingly became the latest targets of social media scrutiny.

This time, the chatter wasn’t about their relationship status or future plans to get married but rather focused on their fashion choices and Kelce’s noticeable physical changes.

Taylor Swift’s youthful appearance alongside Travis Kelce during date night draws harsh criticism for the NFL star. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The Grammy-winning superstar and her NFL boyfriend were photographed leaving Torrisi, an upscale Italian restaurant in Manhattan on Friday night, after what appeared to be an intimate evening out.

Swift opted for a playful ensemble consisting of a light blue corset paired with a white pleated mini skirt, matching pointed stilettos and a small bag. Meanwhile, Kelce kept things casual, dressed in a US soccer T-shirt, blue shorts, and white trainers, the same comfortable outfit he had worn during his earlier private jet journey from Kansas City to the Big Apple.

The sighting came courtesy of an unsuspecting fan who was literally awakened by the commotion outside their apartment window.

The flashing lights and camera activity outside the fan’s home led to the discovery of the celebrity couple making their exit onto the street. The social media user quickly captured and shared a video on Instagram of the couple getting into their car, and within hours it was all over the internet.

Daily Mail readers were particularly vocal about their outfits, writing, “Why don’t they both dress appropriate to their age?”

A few commented on Swift’s physique including one who joked, “Hahah…. it looks like Taylor has gained Travis’ ‘lost weight’!”

Coming to her defense, one person said, “She’s super slim. I bet you wouldn’t be able to fit into her clothes.”

But Kelce took on more of the criticism with his appearance drawing attention for different reasons. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of ongoing speculation about his physical transformation during the offseason, leading to mixed reactions from observers.

One particularly pointed comment summarized the general sentiment: “He looks like an overweight jock on the downside of his career; she looks like a (mid 30’s) 14 year old with style issues.”

I can’t even explain what him opening the door for her does to me, and his bodyguard waiting on him because he knows he wants to do it 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ma9zx3ce1n — Luciana 🇺🇾✨ (@lulytaJB) June 21, 2025

Some fans even made playful jabs about his looser-fitting clothing, with one joking, “Who are they trying to kid, hiding the bump in a loose shirt. I think Travis might be pregnant.”

However, not all commentary was critical.

Some supporters noticed positive changes in the athlete’s appearance, with one fan crediting Swift’s influence: “He’s looking better. Girlfriend effect.”

This observation aligns with recent reports about Kelce’s dedication to fitness during his time away from Swift while attending the Chiefs’ mandatory three-day training camp.

The chatter surrounding Kelce’s physique reached a crescendo last week when he addressed rumors during a June 17 news conference at the team’s facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

Reporters questioned the 35-year-old about headlines suggesting he had lost approximately 25 pounds during the offseason, claims that gained traction after ESPN personality Jeremy Fowler reported that Kelce would debut a noticeably slimmer appearance at minicamp.

“Don’t believe all you read on the internet, guys, all right?” Kelce told the press.

At the time, many joked that Swift had him on a diet. Fans have also speculated that the tight end’s weight loss could be tied to his relationship, with some humorously suggesting that Swift “doesn’t like bigger guys.” But now, it seems that narrative has shifted.

Taylor Swift doesn't like bigger guys, got it — Jeremy A 🧀 (@Jeremy3Tears) June 16, 2025

The weight loss chatter around Kelce hit a fever pitch after TMZ dropped shirtless pics of the NFL star in Florida back in May. Captured after a workout session with former Chiefs teammate Ross Travis and personal chef Kumar Ferguson, the images quickly sparked a wave of reactions online.

Many fans questioned Kelce’s noticeably slimmer frame, igniting fresh speculation about his health, fitness routine, and what might really be going on behind the scenes.

This recent New York appearance is one of the very few over the last few months since Kelce’s Chiefs’ devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, representing a significant gap in their usually well-documented relationship timeline. The pair had notably skipped the 2025 Met Gala, surprising many celebrity watchers who expected them to make a statement appearance at fashion’s biggest night.

In the end, what was supposed to be a quiet evening out between two stars in love became yet another reminder of the price of fame.