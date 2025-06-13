‘She’s Pregnant?’: Taylor Swift Disappears from Social Media as Fans Lose It Over Hiatus and Rumors of Secret Wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has once again sent her devoted fan base into a tailspin, this time by virtually erasing her digital footprint across social media platforms while speculation swirls about her getting married and having a baby with NFL star Travis Kelce.

The global superstar, fresh off a record-breaking 21-month tour that generated over a billion dollars, appears to be embracing a quieter chapter in her life, leaving fans to decode cryptic clues on her Instagram page.

Taylor Swift’s social media disappearance has fans speculating about secret wedding plans with Travis Kelce during her extended career break. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

The 35-year-old Grammy winner has systematically deleted nearly all of her 2025 social media posts, leaving behind only a single, telling image from May 30.

In the post, Swift sits on the floor of a stark white room, surrounded by all six of her studio albums, accompanied by a simple caption referencing her 2009 hit “You Belong with Me” and directing fans to a letter on her website.

The song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and made history as the first country track to simultaneously top both the Hot Country Songs chart and the all-genre Radio Songs chart, seems to carry deeper meaning in this context.

The social media purge extends across platforms, with her Instagram account showing no posts since Dec. 11, 2024, while Facebook and X accounts went dark even earlier, with their last updates dating back to Nov. 16, 2024.

This digital disappearance has sparked intense speculation among Swifties, who are no strangers to analyzing their idol’s every move for hidden meanings and clues about her personal and professional life.

According to RadarOnline, its supposed insiders stated that Swift has been telling friends that she’s experiencing the most liberating period of her life.

A purported tipster reveals that she’s expressed gratitude for having control over her music and the opportunity to build an authentic relationship with someone she genuinely cares about. This newfound freedom appears to be exactly what she needed after years of public scrutiny and professional battles and fans believe the rumors could be true.

“Travis Kelce canceled kelce jam and the facebook swifties are saying it’s because Taylor’s pregnant and they’re getting married this summer,” wrote one person on X. “Can we be so fr for like one second.”

Another said, “I’m hearing rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t go to the Met Gala last night because she’s pregnant?????”

The timing of Swift’s social media retreat coincides with reports that she and Kelce, also 35, are planning an extended break from their respective careers.

The couple has been spotted lying low at Kelce’s impressive $6 million Florida mansion, fueling speculation about wedding bells and what the future might hold for them both.

Adding fuel to the marriage rumors, a Chicago wedding planner shared an invitation addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce” for NFL player Cole Kmet’s wedding. Though the couple didn’t attend, fans went wild over their assigned spot at “Table 13” — Swift’s lucky number.

Also adding to the marriage whispers is that the one photograph left on social media features the star with a blousy polo shirt. Some fandoms are saying she might be hiding a little bundle of joy.

travis kelce canceled kelce jam and the facebook swifties are saying it’s because taylor’s pregnant and they’re getting married this summer….. can we be so fr for like one second — micah 🪩✨🏔️ (@longpondwonder) May 24, 2025

The chatter about a baby “Traylor” on the way is not new.

One Radar alleged contact close to the star supposedly stated, “Talk has been growing for months Taylor is expecting, and her fashion choices have sent the rumors into overdrive.”

“It’s just not her typical wardrobe,” the purported tattler supposedly added. “Everyone around her has noticed the change and is asking if she uses flowing dresses and other items to cover up her growing baby bump.”

Those allegedly close to the pair suggest that Swift and Kelce are taking their time before making an engagement or pregnancy announcement in the near future. The source emphasizes that when such news does come, it will happen at precisely the right moment for both of them.

I’m hearing rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce didn’t go to the Met Gala last night because she’s pregnant????? 👶 — yapperella (@yapperellla) May 7, 2025

Swift’s current hiatus from the spotlight coincides with a major personal victory: her recent acquisition of the rights to her entire early music catalog from Shamrock Holdings for a reported $360 million.

This purchase represents the culmination of a years-long battle that began with Scooter Braun’s controversial 2019 acquisition of Swift’s former label, Big Machine. Swift, who has publicly called Braun a “manipulative bully,” spent five years methodically re-recording her first six albums to regain control of her artistic legacy.

This also isn’t the first time Swift has employed the strategic social media disappearance.

In August 2017, she similarly wiped her accounts clean on the three-year anniversary of announcing her “1989” album and releasing “Shake It Off,” according to People.

That digital blackout preceded the release of “Reputation” three months later, an album that marked a dramatic departure from her previous musical style and themes, suggesting that her current silence might be building toward something equally transformative the like the marriage (and/or baby) that so many are hoping for.