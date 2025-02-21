‘He Didn’t Care That Would Hurt Me’: Taylor Swift Fanatic Files for Divorce After her Husband Booed the Singer at the Super Bowl 

Taylor Swift is at the center of another nasty breakup, but this time, it’s not her own.

In a viral Instagram video, a New York woman by the name of Louisa Melcher shocked social media viewers by announcing she is divorcing her husband. Why? Because he booed Taylor Swift at Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs lost terribly to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month.

Filming from her car immediately after filing the divorce papers, Melcher looked straight into the camera and told her 59,000 followers, “I’m divorcing my husband because he booed Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl, and I still don’t think he believes me.”

A New York woman says that she is divorcing her husband after he booed Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

She then held up the documents.

“To be honest, he might want to start because I just filed my paperwork at the courthouse, and you can see right here the date of separation is this year’s Super Bowl,” she said.

But Melcher insisted this wasn’t just about the booing.

“I’m not just doing this because of the action of booing,” the woman continued. “I am doing this because of everything that it represents in our relationship.”

A longtime Swiftie, she revealed she had been a fan since she was 12, and her husband had even claimed to be one too.

“My husband even likes her too, like he’ll put on her music when we’re cooking together. He has a favorite song. It’s ‘Girl at Home,’” she explained.

That is why she was blindsided when he joined in as his friends booed Taylor Swift when she appeared on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl. “All of his buddies started booing, and my husband joined in,” she recalled.

For her, it was deeper than just a moment of peer pressure. “That just tells me everything I need to know about that man because he didn’t care that that would hurt my feelings,” Melcher said. “He just wanted to fit in with his boys, he didn’t even care that that’s not even how he actually feels. He just wanted to look cool, I guess. And that’s not a man, that’s a boy, and when you see that, you can’t really unsee it, so I’m divorcing him.”

Her stance sparked intense debate online. Some people backed her up, saying her reasoning made perfect sense.

“Y’all, the statement of boy vs man was valid. She saw her man as a child in that moment. That ain’t a husband,” one of her Instagram followers said.

Others were less supportive.

“If she’d divorce him over that, then he is better off without her,” a Daily Mail reader stated.

Dawg 😂😂😂😂😂 — Rich Porter 💰 (@alliswell11_11) February 20, 2025

Some framed it as a freedom of speech issue. “Husbands cannot have their own opinion? Free speech only upon agreement?” one person asked.

Another simply added, “Dodged one there. Good for him.”

Another woman had a different take.

When one person said, “Your loyalty belongs to your husband, not a popstar who has no idea you are alive,” another clapped back in part, “Why aren’t you saying the same thing to him? He changed his whole personality just to be accepted by his boys and completely sidelined his wife.”

Why aren’t you saying the same thing to him?



He changed his whole personality just to be accepted by his boys and completely sidelined his wife…



I realize this is all so ridiculous but technically, she isn’t wrong in being bothered by his charachter switch up. Divorce is… — Many Moonz (@ManyMoonzz) February 20, 2025

Melcher, however, had no regrets and wasn’t worried about the financial fallout.

“Thankfully, I have a prenup. I’ll be retaining all of my assets as well as the assets I inherited with peace and love.”

But not everyone was buying her reasoning. Some onlookers felt the marriage may not have been that strong to begin with.

“Then she wasn’t really invested in the marriage in the first place if that’s all it took to decide on divorce,” one person suggested.

Melcher wrapped up her video with a message for Swift.

“He probably will not be returning to the Super Bowl anytime soon, so that’s one less booer for you. Taylor, I love you.”

Whether people agreed with her decision or not, one thing was certain — she wasn’t looking back.