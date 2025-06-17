‘Travis Still Ain’t Proposed?’: Taylor Swift Leaves Fans Stunned After She Seemingly Shuts Down Travis Kelce Engagement Rumors Amid Whispers of Secret Wedding

It appears that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still girlfriend and boyfriend — and that’s all they are.

Weeks after rumors of a secret wedding swirled on the internet, new footage from the singer’s recent visit to a children’s hospital appears to shut them down.

On Thursday, June 12, Swift visited the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, where she posed for pictures and videos with some of the children.

During one of her surprise visits, Swift mentioned Kelce — but it was the way she said it that had fans raising eyebrows.

Taylor Swift stumbles while mentioning Travis Kelce causing fans to question their relationship. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

In one of the videos, she walked into a room where one boy was in bed. Covering his mouth in shock, he asked the “Shake It Off” singer what she was doing in Florida. She responded, “My boyfriend is, uh, training here. You know. So I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing. Just drop in on you, you know what I mean.”

Fans quickly picked up on Swift calling Kelce her “boyfriend,” taking it as confirmation that he hasn’t got on one knee to propose — and that the rumored secret wedding never happened.

🚨| Taylor Swift answering a patient’s question about why she’s in Florida:



“My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing.”



pic.twitter.com/GwMWPbmeEY — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) June 16, 2025

One fan asked, “Travis still ain’t proposed? They are both 35.”

One person who noticed expressed doubt in the couple’s relationship being genuine as they wrote, “her PR boyfriend she can’t even say it without choking LMAO.”

Others claimed to have detected a bit of hesitancy in Swift’s voice.

“Did she just get all shy and fidgety answering that?” said one social media user

Some people didn’t catch anything abnormal about Swift’s response.

One person said, “Girlie said it so casually too lol.”

Someone else praised Swift’s good deed writing, “lol instead of staying home waiting on her boyfriend while he works out. She spends the day visiting a local children’s hospital.”

Kelce and Swift have been the subject of many rumors during their two year relationship from engagement, to breakup, to even pregnancy. But the latest rumor about the pair secretly getting hitched actually stemmed from his friend and fellow NFL player Cole Kmet’s wedding.

The Chicago Bears tight end married his longtime girlfriend Emily Jarosz on June 7 with Kelce and Swift as his invited guests. But the couple was not able to make it as they had committed to attending another wedding for Kelce’s cousin just the day before.

Kmet’s wedding planner shared some behind-the-scenes photos of their wedding. One photo revealed a detail about Swift and Kelce that had fans assuming that they may have gotten married too.

A white envelope read, “Taylor and Travis Kelce” in blue cursive lettering. The rumor of them tying the knot was sparked by the absence of Swift’s last name, causing fans to wonder if she took on his or if that was a mistake.

Outside of that, the envelope also revealed that had the couple been in attendance they would have been assigned to table 13 which is Swift’s lucky number.

According to multiple outlets, she explained to MTV why she was fond of the number. In a 2009 interview she said, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter.”