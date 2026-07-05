‘Pathetic’: Trump Deploys the White House to Show Who Really Runs New York Before He Ruins a Woman’s First Moments as a Wife

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took over New York City in a way that angered locals and caught the attention of President Donald Trump.

The private celebrity wedding became a full-blown spectacle, with NDAs and police officers blocking the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden.

Fans barely had time to soak it all in before one egotistical manic pulled a stunt to steal the spotlight.

Trump’s White House trolled Taylor Swift’s wedding with a fake billboard, reviving a years-long feud that fans found hilarious. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)



What began as a love story quickly became another chapter in one of pop culture’s longest-running feuds.

The singer had over 1,000 guests, compared to the attendees at President Donald Trump’s MAGA rallies.

Since he wasn’t invited to what some call the event of the year, he chose to crash the party anyway.

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On Friday, around 7:30 p.m., the “Love Story” chart-topper’s team had the MSG building lit up in pink.

The billboards declared, “JUST MARRIED!” confirming the 14-time Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had officially tied the knot.

For a brief moment, New York’s attention belonged entirely to the newlyweds.

Then Trump has to show Swift who really runs New York and change the conversation.

Within the hour, the official White House account posted a nearly identical image with the same pink glow and bold lettering — but a different message.

“TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT,” the billboard read. “IT’S HAPPENED!!!” the caption declared, as though the commander in chief had a celebration of his own.

Even as Swift celebrated her wedding, Trump found time to gripe about not being invited.

But it wasn’t even the administration’s first Swift-inspired post of the week.

On Thursday, Trump had his team share an “Eras Tour”-style graphic, a nod to Swift’s Grammy-winning catalog.

The image featured Trump alongside the Founding Fathers under the title “The American Eras Tour.”

The caption borrowed one of Swift’s best-known lyrics: “It’s been a long time coming,” a reference to “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.”

Hours later, another AI-generated video followed, blending images from American history with White House footage under the tagline, “America’s greatest hits, one era at a time.”

The online trolling didn’t come out of nowhere. Trump and Swift have been trading jabs for years.

After Swift endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race, praising a leader who brings “calm and not chaos,” Trump responded on Truth Social with four blunt words: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”

Months later, in May 2025, he reignited the feud by posting, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?'”

The digs kept coming.

When the Philadelphia Eagles visited the White House in 2025 after defeating Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Trump couldn’t resist taking another swipe.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift,” he told the crowd before delivering the punchline. “How did that work out?”

Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt found herself pulled into the back-and-forth. During a briefing, a reporter asked her to explain Trump’s “no longer hot” remark. Laughter filled the room before she pivoted to politics.

“He is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt said.

A year later, Swift’s fans seized on the irony after Leavitt acknowledged the singer was one of her most-played artists.

The rivalry even spilled into debates over who represents American women better.

Pro-Trump accounts circulated viral posts urging followers to choose Leavitt over the pop superstar. “LIKE this post if you believe that Karoline Leavitt is a much better American role model than Taylor Swift!” one post read.

Trump, however, appeared to soften his tone after Swift and Kelce announced their engagement.

“I think he’s a great player and a great guy, and I think she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck,” he told reporters last August.

That goodwill seemed short-lived as the White House’s wedding-themed post quickly became the latest lightning rod online.

“Try again, sweetie,” one user wrote. Another posted, “LMAO! The White House just dropped this AI slop.”

One critic questioned the administration’s fixation altogether: “Why is Trump and MAGA so obsessed with Taylor Swift? Oh because Trump is jealous of her. Weirdos. I mean real … weirdos.”

Others simply found the whole thing absurd.

“It’s sad that he needs to remind the world, isn’t it? He’s so pathetic!” one person wrote. Another added, “Imagine being that jealous.”

One X user summed up the mood online: “Omg he really can’t stand anyone else having their moment in time.”

It’s always about him. He couldn’t even let them have their own special day. He is so sick and pathetic.

Swift and Kelce may have pulled off the wedding of the year. Meanwhile, Trump’s rally on the National Mall and his speech marking America’s 250th birthday were meant to be the nation’s signature celebration.

Two very different events. Two very different audiences. Yet once again the president and the world’s biggest pop star ended up sharing the same headline.