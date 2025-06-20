‘She’s Got Him on a Diet’: Fans Don’t Believe Travis Kelce’s Excuse for Slimmer Frame — Blame Taylor Swift’s Florida Move

Travis Kelce finally has addressed what some observers have deemed his noticeably slimmer physique. For weeks, fans and media outlets have been speculating about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s weight loss, with many pointing to his relationship with Taylor Swift as the driving force behind his transformation.

The 35-year-old addressed the speculation during a June 17 news conference at the Chiefs’ minicamp, where reporters at the team’s Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City, Missouri, questioned him about headlines claiming he had shed 25 pounds during the offseason.

Travis Kelce said that while he didn’t lose 25 pounds, he did lose some weight. Fans think his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, helped him get in shape. (Photo: XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The speculation reached a fever pitch after ESPN personality Jeremy Fowler reported on “SportsCenter” over the weekend that Kelce would debut a noticeably slimmer physique at minicamp, suggesting the football star had confided in those close to him about his significant weight loss.

During a recent press conference, Travis Kelce broke his silence on speculation that he has lost 25 pounds since the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024-2025 NFL season. https://t.co/a8ND2CGDqp pic.twitter.com/R6Bg594eXF — E! News (@enews) June 19, 2025

“Don’t believe all you read on the internet, guys, all right?” Kelce responded with characteristic humor when pressed about the specific number.

Adding, “I never told anybody [he lost 25 pounds]. I mean, I’m down some weight from the end of the season, last year, but each year’s different, man. You’ve got to rebuild it, and this year got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn’t have time for last year. And certainly, feeling good, and I think it’ll pay off, man.”

The athlete’s candid admission that he has indeed lost weight, though not necessarily the 25 pounds reported by gossip sites like Page Six, sparked immediate reactions across social media platforms.

Fans were quick to connect his physical transformation to his high-profile romance with Swift, with many suggesting the pop icon had influenced his lifestyle choices.

Social media users didn’t hold back in their commentary, with one person tweeting, “She’s got him on a diet,” playing with the fact that she is in Florida with him as he trains.

Another joked, “She was ready to drop that fat bf song if he didn’t. Good for him.”

A third comment from an X user said, “Taylor Swift doesn’t like bigger guys, got it.”

Taylor Swift doesn't like bigger guys, got it — Jeremy A 🧀 (@Jeremy3Tears) June 16, 2025

However, not all reactions were supportive of Kelce’s slimmer appearance.

Some longtime fans expressed concern about how the changes might affect his performance on the field, with one stating bluntly, “He plays better when he’s a fat slob.”

The weight discussion isn’t entirely new territory for Kelce, who had previously acknowledged gaining weight ahead of the 2024-25 season.

During a March 2024 episode of his “New Heights” podcast, he joked about being in the same weight class as his older brother Jason Kelce, who weighed 280 pounds at the time. Jason, a retired Philadelphia Eagles center, had observed that Travis had “been drinking more,” according to Page Six.

Following the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in February 2024, Kelce and Swift embarked on a globetrotting celebration that took them around the world.

By June 2024, both Kelce and teammate Patrick Mahomes were playfully acknowledging their “dad bods” after struggling to fit into their jerseys for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Party. Mahomes, a father of three, quipped, “This is dad-bod season,” to which Kelce responded, “I have no kids. This is just what it looks like at 35!”

Recent sightings of the couple have continued to fuel speculation about their relationship’s influence on Kelce’s lifestyle.

In May, the tight end was photographed in New York City sporting a dramatically different aesthetic, wearing an all-white ensemble complete with aviator sunglasses while filming a commercial in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, conveniently near Swift’s apartment. The preppy transformation drew widespread attention and praise online.

More recently, the couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Buccan in Palm Beach, Florida, where Kelce has been training. Despite appearing happy and relaxed as they walked hand-in-hand, fans found new material for critique in Kelce’s fashion choices, this time focusing on his black top paired with flashy checkered pants.

As Kelce resumes his offseason preparation in Florida, where Swift has reportedly been spending time with him, the athlete appears focused on optimizing his physical condition for what many speculate could be his final season.

The Chiefs open training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, on July 21.