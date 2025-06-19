‘So This Why You Been So Painted’: Serena Williams Gets a Makeover as Her MUA Fears She Might Be Out of a Job Soon

When Serena Williams settled in for a makeover session, she probably didn’t expect her glam team to consist of two very young assistants with their own creative vision.

That’s exactly what happened when the tennis legend let her daughters take over glam duties, resulting in an Instagram video that has both charmed fans and left her professional makeup artist worried about losing her job to some serious new competition.

Serena Williams’ daughters Adira and Olympia gave their mom an adorable makeover that had her professional makeup artist jokingly worried about losing her job to the talented toddlers. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old retired tennis champion shared an endearing clip on Instagram featuring her daughters Adira, 19 months, and Olympia, 7, whom she shares with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

The intimate mother-daughter moment showcased the girls taking their roles as mom’s beauty team very seriously.

“My glam team is back! They have such a fresh, young look they’re curating for me. Can’t wait to see how this turns out!” Williams captioned the heartwarming post, setting the stage for what would become a viral moment of family bonding.

Both girls, armed with makeup sponges and brushes, apply foundation and eye makeup with the determination only children possess.

The video captured pure childhood joy as Adira broke out some lipstick and enthusiastically smudged it all over her own face before looking directly into the camera, while Olympia took charge with eyeliner, drawing artistic tiger lines across her face.

The scene perfectly encapsulated the beautiful chaos that comes with toddlers playing in mommy’s makeup, yet Williams maintained remarkable composure throughout the process.

The post quickly caught the attention of Williams’ professional makeup artist, Jai Forbes-Cunningham, who couldn’t resist chiming in with good humor about her potential competition.

Serena Williams’ Makeup Artist, Jai Forbes-Cunningham, is nervous about her job after her boss’ daughters beat their mom’s face. (Instagram/ @serenawilliams)

“Olympia and DD coming for my job. chef-boya-baby #lethercook,” Forbes-Cunningham commented, acknowledging the girls’ natural talent while playfully expressing mock concern about her future employment prospects.

Williams’ 18.1 million followers were equally charmed by the family moment, with many focusing on the girls’ unique approach to their beauty duties.

“So this why you been so painted,” one person wrote.

Another observant commenter noted with tongue-in-cheek professionalism, “One of the members of your glam team is testing the product out on herself, not at all focused on her client. May need to have a separate conversation with her, maybe there’s room for her to improve her professionalism.”

The comment perfectly captured Adira’s adorable tendency to sample the products on herself rather than focus solely on her client, her tennis champion mom.

Other fans were genuinely impressed by the children’s natural abilities.

“This glam squad is a keeper #toocute,” someone quipped.

“The baby is a natural makeup artist,” one person wrote, while another marveled at Williams’ extraordinary patience during the process, commenting, “Omg! Your patience needs to be studied because I can’t.”

This recent makeover session builds upon an earlier video Williams shared just a month earlier on May 15, where she showcased her daughters’ developing makeup skills.

In that earlier post, Williams expressed her joy at seeing her girls follow in her footsteps with beauty and makeup, though she playfully noted her hope that they might eventually pick up tennis rackets as well.

The videos highlight Williams’ genuine love for makeup, which she has channeled into her successful WYN makeup line.

As both a tennis champion and businesswoman, Williams has been actively promoting her cosmetics brand while working with various talented makeup artists throughout her career. While Williams has collaborated with other acclaimed artists like Renny Vasquez, who created stunning looks that fans adored, and professionals from the Adjinaya Make Up studio who crafted flawless appearances using her own WYN products, Forbes-Cunningham has remained her consistent go-to artist since 2022.

Serena Williams’ makeup artist shares one of her first beats on the tennis champion. (Screenshot: @omgwediditagain/Instagram)

Forbes-Cunningham, who owns the Orjahnel Makeover Group, has maintained her position with the Olympian despite the rotation of other talented artists, frequently featuring their collaborations across her social media platforms.

Her professional relationship with Williams extends beyond individual makeup sessions to include association with the WYN brand itself, suggesting a partnership that goes deeper than typical client-artist relationships.

Despite the playful competition from her daughters, Forbes-Cunningham’s job appears secure.

The heartwarming family moments serve as a reminder that even global superstars like Williams find their greatest joy in simple mommy-daughter moments, creating memories with their children while sharing those precious moments with fans who have supported her journey from tennis courts to entrepreneurship and motherhood.