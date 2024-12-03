‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Slams Decades-Long Skin Bleaching Rumors Following Outrage from Fans Who Blame Her Husband’s Influence 

Tennis icon Serena Williams is putting an end to longstanding rumors that she bleaches her skin and pushing back against critics who have nitpicked at her appearance for years.

Some would call the discourse on social media about the Compton native’s complexion and make-up appalling. Much of the commentary alleges that Williams had cosmetic surgery or work done on her face to sharpen her features and lighten her skin.

Some of the nastiest of the discussion online even accuses her of wanting to appear lighter to align with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, who is of Armenian and German descent.

Serena Williams hits back at skin bleaching rumors after critics claimed she was influenced by her husband, Alexis Ohanian. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

These claims, which have persisted despite Williams’ commitment to celebrating her Black identity, prompted her to confront the issue directly in a candid statement while painting her face in her bathroom, leaving no room for speculation.

During an Instagram Live video for WYN’s Cyber Monday sale on Dec. 2, the mother of two answered questions about the brands for her hands but also had some words for her haters.

The mother of two went on to casually explained that there could be a great variety of things that could make one look lighter, including the most obvious of culprits: the sun.

“There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight you get different colors,” she declared while she applied some of her own WYN makeup to her face.

She continued, “And if I’m not posting and re-correcting my pictures … and posting from my daughter’s — what is it, she had a play that I was volunteering on and had stage makeup on — yes, I’m calling you out on this … because it is ridiculous that everyone’s like, ‘Ohh, she bleached her skin.’”

The multi-millionaire was referencing her daughter Olympia’s “Nutcracker” recital, where she and her husband played a couple in the production.

Nah what is going on with Serena? This is crazy man pic.twitter.com/HUiWzDgsqR — Woodz 🇺🇸 (@Nibiru1000) November 26, 2024

Critics did not like how she looked, bashing her and saying between the blond wig and the light foundation, she must have some sort of skin dysmorphia. But the four-time Olympic gold medalist says that is not the case.

She stood firm while the live, declaring, “I’m a dark Black woman, and I love who I am and I love how I look.”

The 23x Grand Slam singles champion emphasized that while she would never tease or judge others who might choose to lighten their skin, she has no desire to do so.

“That’s just not my thing, and if people do it, that’s their thing. They have every opportunity, and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do. But that’s what this world is about,” she said.

Williams added calmly, “Can we just like kind of clear that up?”

The WYN founder attempted to lighten the mood by humorously noting the impact of her new bathroom wallpaper that she “hates.” “But it actually works better for the light — it gives me more of my true color, the color that I’ve never bleached,” she added.

Still, there were a lot of people who could not let their conspiracy theory go, saying they see what they see.

“They say they don’t bleach which is true because they are doing chemical peels and other shxt that make the skin lighter! So technically it’s not bleaching,” one person wrote, as someone else flat out called her a “Lying a— libra!”

Another jumped in and said, “Girl forget yo color what the hell happen to your face period that is not your original nose why is it square at the tip you have jacked your face up!!!! if you love being a black woman Day one stop doing all that mess to your face that’s not make up.”

While the comments did seem brutal, with some even saying perhaps it’s the issue of Williams using the wrong color foundation, there were way more fans that co-signed her remarks and told her not to worry about her haters.

Someone said, “She’s right a bleached skin doesn’t look this healthy. It looks burnt.”

Another person said, “Y’all have to remember, she was outside in the sun EVERY SINGLE DAY younger. Bleached skin doesn’t look like that.”

“I’m dark-skinned and I look lighter in the sun and under some good lights as well come on now every black person should know this,” a third affirming comment read.

“Serena is not bleaching,” someone wrote. “Your skin changes as you get older if you look at your aunts and moms you would know that. Leave this un-problematic woman alone.”

Interestingly enough, in August she addressed some of the murmuring, though not as head-on as this recent clap back. On an Instagram post, while rocking a champagne-blond wig, full-face beat, bronzy tone, and a jean suit, she captioned, “100% real … forehead to toe … lol.”

Serena Williams is still in her “WYN”ing season.



We first met Serena on the tennis court. She was a young, confident girl from Compton, California, whose braids and beads were just as iconic as her resume—need we remind you?



She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the record… pic.twitter.com/TrmTOkkXyb — ESSENCE (@Essence) October 16, 2024

But that’s not the only time.

An image sometimes is more powerful than words. In October, when it was announced that she would grace the November/ December cover of Essence, the premier magazine for Black women, her skin color was straight caramel mocha-latte, even with the sunlight hitting her face.

It is clear that the chatter won’t stop, no matter what she says or does. However, what is clear, is that she is clocking the haters and is not afraid to address them on her own time.