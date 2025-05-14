‘That Thing is Thanging’: Serena Williams Sparks Viral Frenzy with Postpartum Snapback Months After Struggling to Fit Denim Skirt

Serena Williams is turning heads and breaking the internet with her latest transformation. The tennis champion took to social media to showcase her stunning physique, making her fans gasp at her post-pregnancy snapback.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently flaunted her toned abs and slimmed-down figure in a glamorous video shared on Instagram on May 13, leaving followers in awe and curious about how she achieved such remarkable results less than two years after welcoming her second daughter.

Fans say Serena Williams shut down the internet with her grand-slamming post-pregnancy body. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The transformation video, set to the instrumental of Missy Elliott’s “Work It,” captures Serena in a casual before-and-after sequence that highlights her journey.

Starting in comfortable loungewear with a bare face, the clip transitions to Serena radiating confidence in full glam, sporting a slinky silver two-piece outfit that reveals her toned abs and refreshed blond locks.

She playfully captioned the post with a reference to lyrics from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s hit, “I’ll be ready in a second but I’m the meantime imma Put my thing down flip it and reverse it.”

“Girl I remember when you wanted to get into your denim skirt after giving birth and look at you now you did it! Looking fabulous at every stages of your life,” one follower commented on the Instagram post, referencing the mother of two’s well-documented weight loss journey that captured the attention of fans throughout 2024.

Serena has been transparent about her post-pregnancy body struggles since welcoming her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, with husband Alexis Ohanian in August 2023.

What began as a personal challenge to fit into a designer skirt evolved into what fans affectionately dubbed “The Jean Skirt Chronicles,” a series of candid videos documenting Williams’ determination to reclaim her pre-pregnancy figure.

Her journey centered around a $3,800 Valentino denim skirt that became symbolic of her weight loss goals.

In January 2024, she shared her first attempt to squeeze into the non-stretch garment, barely making it past her thighs. By May, despite consistent gym sessions, the skirt only reached up to her derriere but not over it. The Olympic gold medalist’s persistence resonated with mothers everywhere who understood the physical changes that come with pregnancy.

“The GOAT presses a button and has won again,” another fan proclaimed in the comments section of her recent transformation video, celebrating Williams’ athletic discipline that extends beyond the tennis court.

In addition to diet and exercise, Williams revealed she underwent radio-frequency skin-tightening treatments on her stomach after a friend introduced her to the non-invasive procedure, demonstrating her multifaceted approach to achieving her fitness goals.

“Sister, that thing is thanging,” commented a third follower, appreciating Williams’ dedication to reclaiming her physique while balancing motherhood responsibilities with her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

The triumphant conclusion to her weight loss saga came in December 2024, when Williams gathered friends to witness what she called “The ‘Jean Skirt’ finale.”

Surrounded by supportive pals on her bed, she slipped into the Valentino skirt with unexpected ease, prompting celebration from her inner circle, who suggested she might even need to take in the sides to fit her now-slimmer waist.

“You just gon break the internet today sis!!” exclaimed another fan, recognizing how Williams’ transparency about her body transformation journey has resonated with people far beyond the tennis community.

What makes Williams’ achievement particularly inspiring to her followers is her honest documentation of the ups and downs along the way. Rather than presenting an unrealistic overnight transformation, she shared her struggles and small victories over months, creating an authentic narrative that acknowledges the time and dedication required for postpartum recovery.

“Drop the workout routine Serena!!” requested an eager follower, highlighting the motivation Williams provides to others on similar journeys.

As Williams celebrates the 25th anniversary of her first U.S. Open win, her latest viral transformation serves as a reminder that her influence extends far beyond athletic achievements.

By sharing her postpartum body acceptance journey with transparency and determination, she continues to inspire fans while proving that even world-class athletes face the same challenges as everyday mothers, making her triumph all the more relatable and celebrated.