‘This Relationship Is Not a Forever One’: Taylor Swift Fans Issue Warning Amid Claims the Singer Is Shacking Up with Travis Kelce as Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Taylor Swift allegedly is spending the summer in Florida with her football-playing beau, Travis Kelce.

The two have been together for nearly two years and their relationship has finally taken an unexpected route.

In preparation for his upcoming NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce has relocated to Boca Raton for training, although he has participated in some OTAs in Kansas City. The two were spotted having dinner at Harry’s restaurant in West Palm Beach in early May.

And despite being spotted in New York recently, Swift has reportedly living with the three-time Super Bowl champion in the Sunshine State.

Global music superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL player Travis Kelce are reportedly living together during the football offseason. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

“When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here,” an unidentified supposed source told Life & Style about the celebrity couple. “She hasn’t been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she’s here.”

The 14-time Grammy Award winner and 10-time Pro Bowl tight end’s time together in Boca Raton supposedly “solidified that they’re on the same page about their future” and “allowed them to grow closer.”

“Travis still seems very happy with Taylor,” the source added.

Swift has mostly remained out of the public spotlight in recent months. Meanwhile, Kelce has been sporting various new looks during outings such as a celebrity golf event and on taped episodes of the “New Heights” podcast with his brother, retired NFL player Jason Kelce.

Despite keeping their romance low-key throughout 2025, Kelce and Swift cannot escape gossip about the state of their relationship. Yahoo readers chimed in on the latest news about the pair.

“This relationship is not a forever one,” one poster claimed in Yahoo’s comment section. a more judgmental commenter wrote, “Living in sin. That will get you a one-way ticket to [hell],” due to Travis and Taylor not being married or officially engaged.

After one person asked why the singer often gets so much hate online, one individual responded, “It’s not hateful… It’s all PR, and we just wish it would go away. The NFL loves it for new fans and growing the game, but it’s been overdone and overexposed. Enough is enough.”

Swift faced widespread criticism for her appearance at Kansas City Chiefs games over the last two seasons. Some NFL viewers complained that the television networks repeatedly focused cameras on the Pennsylvania native in the skybox throughout the broadcast.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift explained in 2023 to Time magazine about watching her boyfriend play live. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

While Swift was caught with Kelce in Philadelphia on May 11 for a Mother’s Day celebration with members of both of their families, she also recently had a girls’ night out with longtime close friend, and actress Selena Gomez.

Page Six reported that the “1989” singer creator hit up Monkey Bar in New York City dressed in a Gucci outfit. Some observers asserted that the black-and-silver ensemble concealed a hidden baby bump, igniting pregnancy rumors online.

“Is it me or is TayTay getting thicker?” said one reader after viewing the images. Another said, “She is either pregnant or getting chubby. it was freezing in NYC saturday night odd choice of outfit for weather.”

A third person sarcastically wrote, “Yes. She’s been pregnant the last 18 months with no baby yet. So strange.”

During the May 14 episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis and his brother Jason were joined by NFL legends and fellow podcasters, Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who insisted on spending Christmas at the Kelce house.

But it was Travis’ response that left many assuming that he and Swift were already living together.

“We’ve got chimneys and we’ve got furniture.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/udrrr5yzED — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) May 14, 2025

“I got, yeah, I mean we got chimneys,” said Travis. “We got chimeys and we got furniture now.”

As for her personal life, Swift made a major business move after she recently bought back the master recordings for her first six studio albums following a battle over the rights to her music.

She celebrated the milestone moment by sharing a dedication to fans on her website and a celebratory post on her Instagram page, which Kelce liked.

Travis Kelce on Taylor Swift reclaiming her masters after Shaquille O’Neal played ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’



“Shout out to taytay — just got that song back too. She bought all her music back so it’s finally hers.”



pic.twitter.com/vu4KUr1tin — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) June 4, 2025

“Shout out to TayTay, just got that song back too. She bought all her music back, so it’s finally hers. I appreciate that, dog,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast this week when joined by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal as a guest.

Toward the end of the June 4 episode, Shaq played Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble,” which he called his “favorite song in the world,” leading to a jam session with Jason and Travis.

Kelce and Swift went public as a couple in 2023 after Kansas City’s starting tight end attended the cultural icon’s Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium earlier that year. In spite of unfounded breakup rumors, they are said to be “amping up wedding discussions.”