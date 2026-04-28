‘He Comes Second?’: Taylor Swift Sounds Off as Fans Keep Digging for Clues About Travis Kelce and Miss the Point Entirely

Some artists’ fan bases can’t wait to try to find clues, innuendos and puzzles in their work.

Pop artist Sabrina Carpenter has been the queen of clever wordplay in her songs lately. Rapper Kendrick Lamar uses Easter eggs in both his lyrics and his visuals, leading eager fans to spend weeks breaking down his work.

Taylor Swift’s lyrics or visuals are often a clue to future projects or a nod to the people who were or are in her life — including romantic partners. And her fan base goes crazy for them every single time.

Taylor Swift says fan support can get ‘weird’ if fans come off too strong. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

‘He’s Tired of Her Already’: Travis Kelce’s Cold Reaction to Taylor Swift Has Fans Wondering If the Wedding Is in Jeopardy

The Swifites have made the “Cruel Summer” artist quite a force in the music industry. In 2023, her The Eras Tour became the first tour to gross over $1 billion.

She is the only artist who has won a Grammy for “Album of the Year” four times, eclipsing Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon. Additionally, in 2024, she became the richest female artist in the world.

However, Swift says the devotion she gets from fans can come off a little strong at times, as she explained in an interview with The New York Times released on April 28.

She said, “I have to know that like there’s certain things that we have as a tradition between me and my fans. They love for an emotional song to be track 5. There’s like special things like that but at the same time, there’s sort of, so many of them now — which is great — but there’s corners of my fanbase that are going to take things to a really extreme place.”

“There’s nothing that I can do about that,” she continued, “There’s people who are going to try to like, do detective work, figure out the details, ‘who is that about? What is this?’ When it gets a little bit weird for me is when people act like it’s sort of like a paternity test. Like, ‘This song’s about this person.’ Because I’m like, ‘That dude didn’t write the song. I did.’”

@extra_tv “That dude didn’t write the song, I did…” @Taylor Swift talks about traditions with fans, her infamous Track 5s, hobbies, songwriting, and more with @The New York Times. (🎥: New York Times) #taylorswift #swifties ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

Despite this seemingly being a frustration point for Swift, after 22 years in the business she’s learned to grapple with it.

She said, “But that’s part of it. You have to hold tight to your perception of your art and your relationship with it, and then you just have to kind of like, *Blow* ‘There it goes, hope you like it! If you don’t now, hope you do in five years! And if you never do, then I was doing it for me anyway.’”

When it comes to criticism, Swift sees it as “a huge fuel” and “jumping off point” for her.

She acknowledges that without criticism, songs like “Anti-Hero” and “Blank Space” wouldn’t even exist. But she also tries to help new artists who haven’t learned how to navigate criticism.

“My favorite thing when I sit down with new artists or songwriters is I’m like, ‘Why are you reading your comments?'” Swift said. “That’s too much of it. Like, you’re inundating yourself with too much criticism that doesn’t really have a focus.”

However, according to her, “a little bit” of criticism is going to come with the fame and can sometimes inspire art.

“If it’s an interesting point for you to respond to, then that’s a gift for you to be able to write something — maybe you wouldn’t have written something that day,” the singer continued.

“But don’t like… God, don’t go to the Notes app and post it. Like, write about it. Make art about this. Don’t respond t’, like, trolls in your comments. That’s not what we want from you. We want your art.”

One reader who didn’t appreciate Swift calling out fans for being extreme about her lyrics wrote, “She’s gaslighting them because she literally puts Easter eggs in every video and album. There’s nothing worse than a narcissistic pop star who tries to downplay her petty behavior. I really don’t know why people bother to get this clown rich.”

Someone else suggested, “She can write about something other than her personal life.”

But a third person actually backed her messaging. They said, “i love when she clocks the parasocial weirdos in the fandom.”

Another said, “She’s not saying that we shouldn’t play the ‘Who’s the guy?’ game. She’s saying that we shouldn’t make it all about that. Her emotions and experiences come first, he comes second.”

🚨DATE CONFIRMED 👰‍♀️🤵💍



ET, a highly trusted source used by Taylor’s representative has just confirmed the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for July 3rd in New York! Rule: No phones!



IT’S COMING! pic.twitter.com/VSUo4ZXBDs — Leaks About Pop World (@leaks_aboutpop) April 10, 2026

The latter comment was a slight reference to Taylor’s love life and how often she sings about her toxic exes. She is currently engaged to NFL star and Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pair have been extremely private about their upcoming nuptials, as fans wait for any sign of a leaked video or her wedding dress.

It turns out Swift is not only protecting her peace from criticism, but she’s also made moves to protect her work.

On Friday, April 24, the “Shake It Off” singer filed trademark applications for two voice clips and one image of herself. It’s meant to stop artificial intelligence and deepfakes from copying her voice and likeness. She’s filed over 300 trademark applications in the United States.