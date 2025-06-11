‘They Got Married ?’: Taylor Swift Fans Think She and Travis Kelce Have Secretly Married Following Slip Up from Kelce’s NFL Pal

Speculation about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is ramping up as wedding season sparks a new round of discourse. The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, has been the subject of breakup and pregnancy rumors, but now fans are questioning if they missed an equally massive milestone.

The latest internet chatter has several people wondering if the pair secretly tied the knot, and it’s all thanks to Kelce’s friend, Chicago Bears’ Cole Kmet.

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift secretly tie the knot?

Kmet and his wife got hitched on June 7. The Kansas City Chiefs star and the singer were invited but did not make it to the nuptials due to attending another wedding in Knoxville, Tennessee, for Kelce’s cousin, Tanner Corum, on June 6.

Still, the famous pair was thrust into the spotlight in connection with Kmet’s ceremony when his wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared snapshots of the occasion’s light blue theme.

Among the photos, one revealed an envelope indicating that “Taylor and Travis Kelce” were to be seated at Table 13. The envelope also included a personal note from Kmet’s bride, Emily Jarosz.

The fact that the “Love Story” singer’s last name was noticeably missing sparked new speculation among fans. At first, an X user asked, “They got married ?”

But the wild theories soon escalated to “I think they’re married in court. The real wedding will happen later.”

A third person humorously suggested that Swift’s status as a global pop star outshined traditions of women taking on a husband’s surname. That person joked, “Oh that’s Travis Swift to you actually.”

TABLE 13????? TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE????😭😭😭 THIS IS SO SERIOUS😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Wi14Vck7RK — 𝔸𝕓𝕚🤍⸆⸉ (@downbadABI) June 9, 2025

However, others online were far less gullible, as the suggested “Taylor and Travis Kelce” has been blown out of proportion. “Don’t be ridiculous. They aren’t married. They would never do anything secretly and privately,” a snarky naysayer commented when Page Six wrote about the viral banter.

Someone else noted that the listing of their names was a common practice. “Honestly, that’s how I address my Christmas cards to my friends that are not married,” they explained.

Whatever the case, Swifties are eagle-eyed in watching her and Kelce’s every move, and that includes taking heed of hearsay that the couple have turned his Boca Raton, Florida, bachelor pad into their offseason love nest.