‘No Taylor?’: Travis Kelce’s Savage Mic Drop Moment During Outing Without Taylor Swift Leaves Crowd Stunned

Travis Kelce knows how to keep it smooth when it comes to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end subtly boasted about their romance during a charity event put on by his teammate Patrick Mahomes for the quarterback’s children’s foundation.

The annual golf event for the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation took place on May 15 with things kicking off on Thursday with a celebrity pool party.

But later on that evening at the charity gala Kelce had his time to shine with an homage to his girlfriend who was missing in action.

Travis Kelce makes fake bid for Taylor Swift’s guitar as a nod to their romance. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

One of the items that was up for auction was a guitar autographed and donated by Swift. The “Cruel Summer” singer wasn’t in attendance like she was the year prior, but her NFL boyfriend Kelce didn’t let the moment pass by without making a nod to their relationship.

In the Instagram video posted by Lauren Door, Kelce can be seen standing near Mahomes with a paddle in his hand that showed he made a bid of $10,000 for his lover’s guitar. The host of the auction — who is unseen in the video — can be heard saying, “We’re going to keep the original 10 and then another $15,000.”

Kelce quickly said, “Aw, I just realized I have that already,” before sitting back down in his chair. The room erupted in laughter at the 35-year-old’s joke.

The video has now made its way to X on a Swift fan page and has collected comments from fans.

One person reposted the video with the comment, “- oh this mf is a show off.” Another person said, “annoyingly obsessed with her and I’m here for it.”

annoyingly obsessed with her and I’m here for it🤣 — S (@Likes_Nothing8) May 16, 2025

Attempting to gain clarity one person asked, ‘Question: Does he mean he has THAT guitar already, or has Taylor’s autograph already? ‘cuz obviously he already got the girl.”

A fourth person commented, “No Taylor?” after noticing the singer’s absence in photos.

Believing Swift was there with Kelce, one person noted on X, “Ohhhhh she’s in the studio if she didn’t attend with Travis, considering she went last time.

As Kelce and Swift are approaching two years into their relationship, there’s already been a swirl of rumors surrounding them including a breakup rumors and gossip about a baby and an engagement.

Speculation about them splitting up was shut down when the two popped out in Philadelphia together with both of their mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day.

In February, the Daily Mail reported that the couple were having dinner at a French restaurant with friends when other restaurantgoers allegedly overheard them speaking about having a child. The unnamed supposed witnesses said Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany accompanied the couple at the restaurant and Brittany, who had just had the couples’ third child, was showing them pictures and sparking further conversations about babies.

So far, there’s no evidence the couple has gotten any closer to a baby or an engagement. But since Swift’s Eras Tour ended tabloids have reported that she plans to focus on and spend more time with Kelce.