‘Nah He Will Run’: Fans Urge Caution as Jennifer Hudson and Common Reportedly Move Closer to Engagement Despite Warnings About His Past

Jennifer Hudson and Common are reportedly in talks to take their relationship to the next level.

Throughout the time of their three-year relationship, there’s lots of pressure from outsiders and questions from fans online wondering if the “I Used to Love Her” artist, who has never been married or engaged, will get down one knee for Hudson.

When asked, Common’s response is often ambiguous, claiming “Jennifer is the person” and “If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson” on her syndicated talk show last year.

Some saw his remarks as a sign of uncertainty about marriage, despite confirming that Hudson was a strong candidate to be his wife. Now, it looks like Common is becoming more and more certain as the days go by, according to a May 20 report from the tabloid Life & Style.

Common and Jennifer Hudson reportedly in talks to get engaged. (Photo: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube.)

The outlet reported that it was told by a purported source it did not name that in regard to getting engaged, “It’s something they both seem to want.” They added, “Jennifer and Common are a great match, the real deal. Everyone’s so happy for them.”

Fans responded to Life and Style’s post on Instagram. A few warned Hudson, “Don’t do it Jennifer” and “Nah he will run…”

Someone else said, “They’ll be broken up by the end of the year.”

One social media user added, “When I see it, I will believe it.”

While the “Dreamin’” rapper and the “Dreamgirls” star confirmed their relationship in 2024 on her self-titled daytime talk show, it’s speculated that they first got close in 2022.

At the time, they were working on their thriller action film together called “Breathe” and it was then that they were spotted hanging out off the set.

We are her for this! Common confirms his relationship with Jennifer Hudson in the cutest way: "I set my standards high because she had to have an EGOT.. she had to get her own talk show 🥰💕 pic.twitter.com/eF80ww1v9D — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) January 22, 2024

Common has dated a lot of high-profile Black women, including Angela Rye, Serena Williams, Taraji P. Henson, Erykah Badu, and before Hudson he was in a two-year relationship with comedian Tiffany Haddish.

One of his first public relationships was with fashion designer Kim Jones. While the exact start of their romance isn’t known, “Entertainment Tonight” reports it began in the early years of his career and ended in 1998. The two welcomed their daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, in 1997, who starred in the music video for Common’s song “Show Me That You Love.”

As for Hudson, she has been romantically attached to people such as her high school sweetheart and ex-fiancé, James Peyton. She was also engaged to former reality star and wrestler David Otunga. They were together for a year when they got engaged in 2009 and welcomed their son David Jr. that same year. However, in 2017, the couple called off their engagement and ended their relationship for good.

So neither Common nor Hudson have jumped the broom with anyone yet.

But Common has been asked quite a lot about his thoughts on marriage throughout his and Hudson’s relationship. In a 2024 radio interview with 100.3 Philly’s R&B, he replied, “Marriage is something that if I were to get married then Jennifer is the person.”

After acknowledging how serious a commitment marriage is, he said, “I think at this point in my life I feel like when I make these choices I’m really aware about all my feelings about it, thoughts about it. And if I was to make that choice, it would be just coming from the relationship that I’m in, and also me just saying this is what’s best for us, and her feeling like this is what’s best for us.”