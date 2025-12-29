‘I Didn’t Know’: Jennifer Hudson Loses It After Her Son Steals the Spotlight with Grand Surprise In Front of Common

Jennifer Hudson’s last gathering before the end of the year turned into a full-on tearjerker and not for the reasons you think.

On Friday, December 26, the EGOT winner posted an Instagram video taken during her recent holiday gathering. Surrounded by family and friends, including her boyfriend of nearly three years, rapper Common, Hudson was pulled away by her 16-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., for a surprise.

, David Daniel Otunga Jr., son of Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson, blew his mother away with a surprise at a family gathering. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The video shows Hudson, 44, walking past her son, humming a tune and subtly encouraging him to join in. The teen stands up and leads his mother into another area before presenting her with the emotional Christmas gift.

“I didn’t want to sing with you because I had made you something,” said Otunga, whose father is former WWE star David Otunga.

“I’m gonna just let the video play,” he said, before the camera cut to Hudson sitting with her eyes closed, awaiting the surprise.

With Common seated behind her, Hudson burst into tears after hearing David’s rendition of “Find the Love” from her 2024 holiday album “The Gift of Love.”

The video captured him in the studio alongside a producer, belting out his mother’s lyrics: “I roll with the tide, the lows and the highs, I’ve been prayin’ at night. Oh, this year, darlin’, we gon’ find the love.”

His deep tone made it clear that vocal talent runs in the family. The teen then sat beside his mother and hugged her as she cried, overwhelmed while listening to her pride and joy honor her through song.

“I feel the love ! Out of the mouths of babes. This hit me in the depths of my heart that only he can reach . I truly received a Gift of Love,” the talk show host wrote in the caption of her heartfelt video.

The clip revealed there was not a dry eye in the room as Hudson’s family and friends listened to the tribute, and the comments reflected the same emotional response.

“Oh, Jen this is beautiful. What a moment, the tune sticks in your head and heart. We gonna find the love, is a hit. The world needs it. Thank you,” commented one fan.

Another wrote, “That was so beautiful. And moving. Yes to that amazing mama/son love that will never fade. Merry Christmas and happy healthy everything in the new year!!!!! Love you.”

Several fans admitted the video made them cry and left them eager to see how the young singer’s voice would develop into a powerhouse like his mother’s. Others expressed surprise, saying they had no idea Daniel Jr. could sing and praising their close mother-son bond.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown even joined the comments, writing, “Now I’m over here crying! And this is my favorite song off your Christmas album!! Baby boy better SANG!!!”

While some were unaware of his vocal abilities, the teenager has previously shown he can hold his own in the studio alongside his mother.

In November, Hudson shared a video of herself and her only son recording a duet cover of Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s 2017 single “Best Part.” Hudson and the producer offered occasional vocal tips, encouraging Otunga to “not be afraid.”

The post included several videos and images from their studio session, including a final slide where Hudson delivered one of her signature “freight train” runs, a vocal moment that typically brings crowds to their feet.

She laughs upon noticing her son’s reaction to her effortless vocal prowess, which she acknowledged in the caption, writing, “He said now mama u can’t be doing all of that!”