‘She Is an EGOT’: Jennifer Hudson Playing It Safe After Hosts Sherri Shepherd and Kelly Clarkson Exit Their Shows Under Different Circumstances

As talk shows continue to be pulled off the air after years of providing news and entertainment, only a few remain.

In February, viewers were told to say sayonara to both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and “Sherri” as both shows will be coming off the air in 2026. Amid talk about other, more controversial shows such as “The View,” “Tamron Hall,” and “The Drew Barrymore Show,” another talk show host has something to say about the shakeup.

With Jennifer Hudson‘s show renewed for a fifth season, fans are giving her the side-eye after a shady post about her accolades, and some aren’t sure how to take it.

Jennifer Hudson broke her silence after her show’s renewal amid the end of Sherri Shepherd’s and Kelly Clarkson’s shows. (Photos: YouTube Screenshots)

‘Plastered on All the Cocktail Tables’: Jennifer Hudson Spills on How Her Oscar-Winning Night Turned into a Complete Disaster Within Hours

Hudson was asked about the news of the departures of Kelly Clarkson and Sherri Shepherd from their shows in a March 10 exclusive with People magazine.

The host of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” shared her thoughts on the matter and offered the ladies kind words.

“I haven’t had much time to think about it, to be honest,” she said when first asked if she feels like she is taking on more weight now as a host.

But Hudson seems to have kept the soon-to-be-former talk show hosts in her heart and mind.

“They are amazing, both Kelly and Sherri, and we’re all in this together,” she added. “I just want to continue to make them proud and cheer them on whatever they decide to do in the future.”

When Shepherd’s cancellation was announced, fans started a firestorm on her Instagram page.

One person said, “They need to cancel that boring Jennifer Hudson show instead of hers.” Another skeptic said, “Kelly Clarkson quit. Sherri got canceled. …somehow Jennifer Hudson got the last laugh. somehow.”

Another angry fan said, “What the heck are they doing? It is just time for us to get our own networks again.”

But some fans suspect they know what saved Hudson in the eleventh hour: “The Spirit tunnel saved that show lol.”

Her viral spirit tunnel moments feature the show’s guest coming down a Soul Train line to a pre-made song with hand claps and stomps. Some of their most viral tunnel dances came from actor Aaron Pierre as show staff chanted the character of his role in “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Many dropped hints that Clarkson and Kelly’s show would be picked up by other networks to continue. Under a post where Hudson revealed that her show had been renewed for a fifth season, someone wrote, “While Sherri gets canceled & Kelly is ending on a personal level.”

Another said, “She is an EGOT winner for a reason.”

Hudson has multiple Emmys, Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. Clarkson is halfway to EGOT status, earning multiple Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy Award. Shepherd also has an Emmy Award for her appearance on “The View” back in 2009.

Jennifer Hudson having the last laugh while all these talk shows depart is actually HILARIOUS.



People never miss a chance to make fun of her or talk about her interview style.



That’s literally what makes Jennifer a hit 😭



Y’all expecting Diane Sawyer and Oprah.



No.… pic.twitter.com/uMct7kTQMh — ERIC LAMONT (@BlameEricLamont) February 20, 2026

To announce the ending of her show, the singer released a statement saying it wasn’t “an easy decision” and showed gratitude for the people she got to work with in both Los Angeles and New York City.

She added, “But this season will be my last hosting TKCS. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time… you never know where I might show up next.”

Shepherd, on the other hand, saw her show canceled, whereas Clarkson’s situation is very different, as fans noted.

In front of her live studio audience, Shepherd thanked fans and viewers for continuing to support her throughout her four-season run and had another announcement for them.

She said, “I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. We’re going to be airing episodes all through the fall, and we’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form.”

It’s not clear how the journey’s been coming along with continuing her show or what the exact end date for it will be, but she is expected to be on until this fall when Hudson’s fifth season returns.