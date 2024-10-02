‘Jennifer Looks Pregnant’: Jennifer Hudson Bombarded with Explosive Rumors She’s Secretly Expecting a Baby with Boyfriend Common

Is Jennifer Hudson pregnant? Some people on social media believe the daytime talk show host is carrying a baby, possibly by her boyfriend, Common.

Essence Magazine uploaded a promotional video of Jennifer Hudson, 43, on the publication’s Instagram and Facebook pages. Hudson is seen wearing several outfits, including an oversized white shirt and jacket, as well as a black, skintight dress.

Talk show host Jennifer Hudson has fans speculating that the EGOT winner is pregnant with a baby by award-winning hip-hop artist Common. (Photo: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube.)

Upon noticing what appeared to be a bulge in Hudson’s belly, Essence’s Instagram comment section filled with speculation that the “American Idol” alum was expecting a child.

“She [is] definitely pregnant… black, oversized clothes, hands covering the stomach,” one person wrote. Another person commented, “Jennifer looks pregnant. Face glowing.”

Another person wrote, “She is definitely pregnant. Her stomach NEVER been that big since her chunky days.”

One Instagram user pushed back on the pregnancy gossip, writing, “The women in this comment section are just… J.Hud is 43 years old and women’s bodies go through different changes. Y’all should really know this already.”

However, on Facebook, a woman commented, “I think she’s pregnant. Looks like a lil baby bump.” A second commenter asked, “Is she preggers?” A third individual wondered, “Is Common with her?? Don’t see him.”

Jennifer Hudson and Common, 52, ignited dating rumors in September 2014 when they took photos on the red carpet for a charity event in Hollywood. They later sat beside each other at a pre-Grammy Awards party in February 2015.

The two Chicago-raised stars continued to appear together at events between 2018 and 2023. When questioned about her relationship with Common in September 2022, Hudson downplayed any romantic connection to the rapper.

“People create their narratives of it, and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.” “We shot a film together, and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

Both Academy Award winners were part of the cast for the science fiction thriller “Breathe” which began filming around late 2022. The movie had a limited theater release on April 26, 2024.

Common essentially confirmed his relationship with Hudson during a January episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” this year. The “Glory” performer showed up to the program with flowers for the host.

“I’m in a relationship with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” Common admitted to J.Hud after she asked him about his relationship status. “She’s smart. She loves God. She has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

The “Between Riverside and Crazy” Broadway actor eventually made it clear that he was talking about Jennifer Hudson. Common added, “I set my standards kind of high because she had to have an EGOT.”

Hudson is one of 21 entertainers who has reached EGOT status by winning the four most prestigious awards in the American entertainment industry – Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys.

"[My grandmother] was a singer, and she had the passion for it but she never had the chance, and that was the thing that pushed me forward…" — Jennifer Hudson accepting the Best Supporting Actress Oscar (DREAMGIRLS) at the 79th Academy Awards pic.twitter.com/KbrGvEpqJJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 12, 2024

The singer and actress won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007 for her performance in the “Dreamgirls” motion picture musical. Two years later, she won her first Grammy Award for Best R&B Album.

In 2021, Jennifer Hudson took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program for executive producing the “Baba Yaga” VR animated film.

Hudson’s Tony Award victory came in 2022 for producing the Best Musical-winning “A Strange Loop” stage play. Her list of accomplishments also includes a Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, BET Award, and more.

As far as her romantic connection to Common, Hudson chatted about being with the Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar recipient in an interview with People last month.

“He’s very passionate about everything he’s into,” Hudson said. “He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well.”

Previously, Hudson got engaged to WWE wrestler David Otunga on Sept. 12, 2008, her 27th birthday. They have one son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., who was born on Aug. 10, 2009. Otunga Sr. and Hudson split up in 2017 after a decade of dating.

Common has a 27-year-old daughter, Omoye Assata Lynn, with his ex-girlfriend Kim Jones. His list of past relationships includes R&B singer Erykah Badu, political commentator Angela Rye, professional tennis player Serena Williams, and comedian Tiffany Haddish.