‘Common Looks Fine But Sis…’: Jennifer Hudson Gets Roasted for Stepping Out Looking ‘Like She Just Rolled Outta Bed’ During Romantic Walk

Jennifer Hudson and Common are still going strong.

The couple was spotted by a bystander walking hand in hand outside in San Francisco. The onlooker who filmed the TikTok video recorded Hudson and Common from across the street as they waited on the corner to cross the road. The April 28 post does not make it clear where they were headed, but the two wore casual clothes and seemed to be having a relaxed conversation during their outing.

Jennifer Hudson gets slammed for stepping out in casual attire and no makeup with Common. (Photo: Access Hollywood screenshot/YouTube)

Fans commented under the Bay Area Alert UnCut’s post of the video and were judging Hudson by her attire. She wore a black long-sleeved hoodie and a black skirt with sneakers. The “Dreamgirls” star also sported her natural beauty by wearing no makeup and having her hair out in a flip-over afro. Common’s outfit was similarly casual. He had on a gray-ish beige sweatsuit with the large NBA logo on the front, and he also wore sneakers.

Despite the two rocking similar looks, Hudson received more criticism for hers.

One person said, “Girlfriend…I love you but you look a little dumpy here?????? Common looks better than you???? You couldn’t find something better to wear out in public????? Dress better babe…please!”

Another wrote, “I’m sorry but why Jennifer out here looking homeless? I mean she don’t have look how she do on camera but not so basic!”

A third said, “It’s not about being flashy, common looks fine but sis literally looks like she just rolled outta bed.”

But others came to the talk show host’s defense and praised her glammed down appearance.

One person said, “All these negative comments on how Jennifer Hudson looks. She looks like an everyday person. She does not look homeless. She does not have to be glammed up. Apparently he likes it and that is all that matters. Period.”

Another said, “I love that she’s in her natural state like damn is she suppose to wear a wig and makeup everyday smh people.”

The couple seems to have spent a few days in the Golden City. Before being spotted in the streets, Common had a concert with the SF Symphony at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall on April 24.

During his performance of his hit song “Glory” he surprised fans with an appearance from Hudson who stood in the box seat and sang along. Common originally partnered with John Legend for the song, and it won them an Oscar in 2015 for “Best Original Song.”

But Hudson brought down the house with her rendition, using her forceful, gospel-enriched tone. Fans filming showed the EGOT winner getting a standing ovation from the audience at the end of the performance.

Rumors of Common, 53, and JHud’s, 43, relationship began to swirl in 2022 as they began working on their film “Breathe.” But it wasn’t until January 2024 when they confirmed their relationship during his guest appearance on her show “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Now fans are pushing Common, who, like Hudson, has never been married, to put a ring on it. While he still seems hesitant with the idea of marriage, the “Just Wright” star seems to believe that Hudson would be his ideal choice to jump the broom with.