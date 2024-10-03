‘Don’t Let Him Play In Your Face’: Common Slammed Over His Response to Marrying Jennifer Hudson After Dating Over Two Years 

Could singer Jennifer Hudson be the one to lock Common down?

Fans are divided after the rapper’s recent appearance on her self-titled talk show. Many are fully invested in their love story, noting the chemistry between the two — the way they smile at each other, blush when the other speaks, and effortlessly share kind words.

However, some fans cautiously remember Common’s string of past relationships, fearing JHud could be the next woman he charms, only for her to end up heartbroken.

Many fans are worried that rapper Common might break singer Jennifer Hudson’s heart after saying he would marry her “if” he ever married. (Photo: The Jennifer Hudson Show/YouTube.)

The Academy Award winner appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for the second time to promote his new album with hip-hop icon Pete Rock. But while he and the “Chocolate Boy Wonder” were there to talk about “The Auditorium Vol. 1,” much of the interview was focused on Common’s relationship with the “American Idol” EGOT.

“I heard you’ve been even out there talking about marriage. What’s that about?” Hudson said to her boyfriend of two years.

Common responded, “You know what, you told me a quote that your mother said, ‘A man knows what he wants.’ I was saying my true feelings about, listen, Jennifer is the person.”

“If I should be married, it will be to Jennifer Kate Hudson,” he continued, stating her full government name. “I was just being honest.”

The “I Used to Love Her” rapper asked Hudson, “Where do you stand on that?”

After admitting that her deceased mother would have adored him, the “Dreamgirls” actor said, “I would agree. I think it’s a beautiful thing. I think you are a deserving man and, you know, I support that idea [of marriage]. I think it is a beautiful idea.”

“I will say that,” she added with a cautious caveat, “In due time, you know, if it ever gets to that place.”

Speaking as though it were just the two of them, despite being in front of a live studio audience and millions watching at home, Common said, “I’m listening to God more and more, and you know, I feel like I understand what my purpose is — and this is purpose.”

The singer posted clips on social media and her fans weighed in with mixed feelings, that bordered on protective concern and full out support. Hudson and Common even shared a kiss on the lips after he presented her with a necklace with a hummingbird pendant and a blanket that read “the gift of love.”

On one clip posted on Instagram, one fan said, “Really don’t trust this guy, broke way too many queens heart.”

Another added, “Don’t let him play in your face sis. Check his track record,” as someone else wrote, “Quit playing @common state your purpose, a man who findeth that good Thang obtains favor from the Lordt.”

A fourth comment read, “I loved him with Tiffany. Gotten used to seeing him with Jennifer…. praying he doesn’t hurt her heart. She would never deserve that.”

But not everyone had tinted glasses when viewing the two lovebirds talk.

On another post, the fans were equally split.

“I’m just praying this is his real feelings because we know his track history. Hopefully, that is in the past,” someone else wrote.

A Common supporter said, “All that man did was do what single men do—date. Now, he’s partnered with Jenn, and feels he’s found the one. I hope so.”

“I love this for them,” a comment read, adding, “Regardless of how his past relationships went, I see a difference in how he expresses his love for her! When you know, you know!!!”

Common & Jennifer Hudson spotted on Celeb Row ✨ pic.twitter.com/V4Cwsy9TvA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 18, 2024

While fans remain divided, it’s clear that Common and Hudson are smitten with each other. This love bombing comes as rumors of her being pregnant have been floating around the internet and the rapper making appearances and openly talking about his feelings for her during interviews.

However, this isn’t the first time the world has seen the former FAMU Rattler fall head over heels for someone special.

The Neighborhood Talk also posted a clip for the episode, with fans echoing many of the same sentiments.

But one IG user pointed out, “He said this about Serena, Tiffany, Eryka badu etc! This man has commitment issues please lol… common is very COMMON.”

Many still remember his time with Erykah Badu, which had him rocking crocheted caps and pants. Others recall his long-term relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson and his brief romance with tennis icon Serena Williams.

Common’s past relationship with comedian Tiffany Haddish grabbed headlines, with her claiming he moved on without fully communicating that he was through dating her. The former pair dated from 2020 to 2021, after meeting while filming the 2019 movie “The Kitchen.”

He and Hudson’s romance began in a similar way after filming the sci-fi movie “Breathe.”

Yet none of those past relationships saw the Chicago native blushing and speaking so openly about marriage.