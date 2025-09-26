‘She Doesn’t Own Any’: Kanye West’s Wife Shocks with Clothing Line Announcement, Fans Remind Her Of This One Thing

Australian socialite Bianca Censori, the wife of rapper Kanye “Ye” West, is attempting to go from muse to mogul.

Censori, 30, became a public figure by accompanying her husband to industry events and international airports. The University of Melbourne graduate repeatedly made headlines for being scantily dressed.

Rapper Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, is apparently set to design her own clothing collection. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

On Sept. 23, Censori announced the launch of her own fashion brand on Instagram. She teased that the clothing collection will premiere on October 13.

‘Leave Something to the Imagination’: Kanye West’s Wife Turns Heads After Sharing Provocative Photo of Her Latest Barely There Outfit

The trained architect also shared a link to a self-titled website, which allows visitors to submit personal information, including an email and phone number. A heart-shaped 100mg pill is displayed at the bottom of the page as well.

Censori secretly wed West, 48, in December 2022. Their private ceremony in California took place just weeks after Ye divorced his first wife, Skims founder and reality television star Kim Kardashian.

Throughout her three-year marriage to West, Censori would often step out in barely-there outfits, igniting harsh criticism from online detractors.

In particular, reports began circulating in 2024 that Kardashian, 44, took issue with Censori showing too much in revealing clothing around her children with West.

Kardashian and West share four children — daughters 12-year-old North and 7-year-old Chicago, and sons 9-year-old Saint and 5-year-old Psalm.

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm traveled with their father and stepmother to locations around the world as Censori kept rocking provocative garb even when around Ye’s kids.

“Kim is fuming. She’d love to get a lawyer involved, but there’s not a lot she can do unless Bianca gets arrested,” an anonymous source purportedly told In Touch in 2024.

The tabloid outlet’s insider added, “It’s awful and Kim’s convinced Bianca and Kanye are purposely trying to mess with her.”

Bianca Censori teases an upcoming fashion brand launch on her Instagram Story. (Photo credit: biancacensori/Instagram)

With the apparent announcement that Censori is officially stepping into the fashion world as a designer, fans online weighed in on her latest business venture.

“So she’s got a new line of string? Or is it some kind of invisible clothing? Knitting thread or something,” one Daily Mail reader jokingly commented.

A second commenter stated, “No taste!! Most people don’t want to wear bin bags.” Another wrote, “What is so disappointing is a bunch of idiotic fans will probably actually buy her crap.”

“Clothes?? She doesn’t own any and doesn’t wear any! A roll of cling film and a cushion don’t count as clothing,” someone in the comment section declared.

One sarcastic response read, “What [a] sensational move, did she decide to put some clothes on?” In contrast, one sarcastic supporter expressed, “Apparently Bianca is a style icon as all of Hollywood is now exposing as much as possible and trying to outdo each other. Go Bianca… haha!”

Censori’s relationship with West has not been smooth sailing the entire time as whispers that the pair initially sparred over Bianca “monetizing her image” continue.

The inspiration for West’s 2022 song “Censori Overload” supposedly secured a $100,000 payout from West for wearing candy lingerie and silver stilettos in the streets of New York City.

“She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck. Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots,” an unknown contact claimed to the U.S. Sun in June 2025.

In addition to alleged friction over financial compensation for her Ye-selected attire, Censori purportedly split from “The College Dropout” album creator in April 2025.

The supposed breakup was temporary, as Ye and Bianca were seen together in Spain by May. They reportedly checked into a high-end mental health clinic on the Spanish island of Mallorca.