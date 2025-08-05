‘Didn’t Know Who This Was’: Bianca Censori Fans Spot Startling Differences in Her Appearance Before Kanye West’s Influence While Doing a Double Take at Her Early Modeling Photos

Bianca Censori looks more like “Bianca Censored” in resurfaced modeling photos that have social media users doing a double take. TMZ published multiple images of Kanye West’s wife from circa 2021, revealing that she did not always have an affinity for fashion faux pas.

The Australian-born beauty, 30, has been married to the “Heartless” rapper since 2022. Before that, she was hired as an architect at Yeezy, tasked with developing the clothing and shoe brand’s aesthetic direction. As West’s better half, though, she has become known for her in-the-buff style choices that leave little to the imagination.

You’d Never Guess This Was Bianca Censori. Old Photos Have Fans Doing Double Takes (LPhotos: IG)

The entertainment outlet referred to her as West’s “muse.” In the snapshots, though, Censori forgoes sheer tops and leggings, instead choosing gray sweatpants, blue jeans, and various strapless and mini-crop tops that show off her slender midriff and accentuate her chest — a stark contrast from her more revealing viral appearances.

A critic harshly remarked she was “a naturally beautiful woman who within 3 years, aged 20 years and looks like she works the corner of Hollywood and Vine.” A second person wondered if more than her style and long hair had been altered. “Nose job?” they asked.

Even more people shared reactions on Instagram. One TMZ follower declared, “He ruined her.” Another quipped, “Didn’t know who this was with all those clothes on.” Multiple people also noted, “She Always looks sad” as they zoomed in on Censori’s nonexistent cheerfulness.

She’s seen and not heard, i want her to be fully dressed too 😩 https://t.co/pwm3rf3A5v — From Florida with Love 🖤 (@Sashiiana) February 4, 2025

Between the rapper’s erratic behavior, his wife’s risqué wardrobe, and Kim Kardashian comparisons, the couple has become a headline staple. Regardless of the swirling narratives about their lives, the pair even continues to put on a united front, even in the midst ofnumerous reports of a looming divorce.

In a telling admission, West revealed that Censori temporarily left him after a series of his explosive rants. His union with the model marks his second marriage, the first being to Kardashian. The exes share daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Pslam.