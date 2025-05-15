‘That Part of Her Marriage Was Pretty Dead’: Hugh Jackman’s Estranged Wife Allegedly Urged by Friends to Find Romance of Her Own Months After He Goes Public with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has seemingly moved on from his first wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, weeks after going public with fellow Broadway star Sutton Foster.

Now, it appears Furness is ready to enter a new chapter in her life, too, according to the latest tabloid buzz.

Furness, 69, met Jackman, 56, in 1995 when both Australians were starring on the “Correlli” television show. They married in April 1996 before announcing their separation in September 2023.

But industry rumors began romantically linking Jackman to his “The Music Man” play co-star Foster in 2022. The Broadway performers have yet to officially confirm their relationship but they have been spotted out and about on dates holding hands in January 2025.

Hugh Jackman’s estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is said to be ready to start dating again following their split. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

While Jackman and Foster were said to be “happier than ever,” many observers viewed Furness as a jilted lover. Apparently, the Melbourne-raised actress is ready for love again.

“It’s taking time, but Debs is finally starting to heal and talk about what she wants in her life going forward,” a supposed insider told Closer Weekly.

Deborra’s friends have supposedly pushed her to begin dating again. However, she is reportedly having a difficult time moving on from Jackman as his love life seems to be flourishing, the report claims.

The anonymous source added, “For a long time, she was closed off to the idea, but she’s finally opening up to the idea and actually seems excited about the possibility of meeting someone [new].”

“She’d love to have some romance in her life again because, truth be told, that part of her marriage was pretty dead for a long time,” the unnamed confidant stated.

Despite reports, Hugh and Furness are still married and no divorce petition has been filed.

The source also claimed, “The idea of getting wooed again is exciting. Her priority now is to rediscover herself and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The parents of a 23-year-old son, Oscar, and a 19-year-old daughter, Ava, initially announced that their 27-year marriage ended amicably in a joint statement.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” Jackman and Furness stated in September 2023.

The two Aussies continued, “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Despite Furness and Jackman’s cordial statement from 2023, a torrent of gossip claimed that the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star cheated on his then-spouse with Foster.

Meanwhile, Foster, 50, has been married to “Ocean’s Eleven” screenwriter Ted Griffin since October 2014. She filed for divorce in October 2024, following “The Music Man” revival’s debut with Jackman in 2022.

Neither Jackman nor Foster has spoken out about the infidelity allegations. Furness has also remained silent about the unsubstantiated tales accusing the Tony Award winner of cheating.

According to reports, Furness was upset that her friend, “Gossip Girl” actress Blake Lively, backed her estranged husband following their breakup. Jackman is a longtime buddy of Lively’s husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds.

“She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton,” someone purportedly connected to Furness insisted to the Woman’s Day tabloid, referring to the alleged affair.

Reynolds and Jackman have been close since they both appeared in 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” comic book film. They reunited for the $1.3 billion-grossing “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which hit North American theaters in July 2024.

Jackman has not only moved on personally, but he has also moved on professionally from his stint in “The Music Man.” The A-lister best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movie franchise recently began a run in the off-Broadway play “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes.”