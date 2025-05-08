‘They Are Actually Kissing’: Married Hugh Jackman’s Flirty Moment with Younger Co-Star Raises Eyebrows Amid Sutton Foster Affair Buzz

Hugh Jackman’s headline-grabbing connection to Sutton Foster is once again under the microscope thanks to the actor’s latest performance in New York City.

Jackman, 56, is starring in the “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” off-Broadway play. Ella Beatty, 25, was cast as the love interest of Jackman’s character Jon, a middle-aged novelist and university professor who is still reeling from a third divorce.

Actor Hugh Jackman’s rumored relationship with his “The Music Man” co-star continues to spark questions about his love life. (Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Beatty plays a 19-year-old student named Annie in the play, which centers on the blossoming romantic attraction and teacher-student power dynamic between Annie and Jon.

Jackman and Beatty’s characters kiss in the play, including a scene where they reportedly make out on a desk. There is also said to be explicit language and graphic dialogue.

Photos published on Playbill.com show Jackman and Beatty locking lips onstage inside Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The co-stars were also photographed holding hands during a curtain call.

Jackman’s turn in “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” comes after he starred as Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man” on Broadway from 2021 to 2023.

“The Music Man” cast also featured Foster. The 50-year-old actress and singer portrayed Marian Paroo in the Tony Award-nominated musical alongside Jackman.

Both Jackman and Foster were married to other people during their run with “The Music Man.” Jackman wed Deborra-Lee Furness in 1986. Foster tied the knot with Ted Griffin in 2014.

Industry speculation implied Jackman cheated on Furness with Foster. That alleged affair has been cited as part of the reason the “Deadpool & Wolverine” actor parted ways with his wife.

By the end of 2024, Jackman and Foster had separated from their respective partners. Rumors that the two began dating spread across the internet despite neither officially confirming the gossip.

“It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially,” a source told Life & Style about the acting pair.

The insider added, “They’re each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married. But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly.”

"Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty Share the Stage in First-Look Photos of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes" –@people



➡️ https://t.co/DGfnbhhk0q pic.twitter.com/L408BAF9JP — Audible Theater (@AudibleTheater) May 2, 2025

The creative themes of sexual tension and forbidden love in “Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” spurred questions about whether art was imitating Jackman’s real, complicated love life.

“They’re not acting kissing, they are actually kissing. When they act out murder, do they kill someone for real? No, they pretend,” a Daily Mail reader commented.

The person continued, “When kissing, they should not kiss; they should pretend, and there are some easy ways to make it look like they are kissing. This is not acting, and it’s just titillating nonsense to attract perverts to watch a play.”

Another person disagreed, exclaiming, “It’s a play! They are acting!” Similarly, a fan shared, “Actors and actresses always hold hands during a curtain call.”

Jackman’s breakup with Furness after 27 years of marriage was also a talking point. While the ex-couple is still formally married since neither has filed divorce papers yet, their separation fueled heated reactions.

“It’s a shame he split with Deb, but there’s no sense in jumping from the frying pan into the fire, and going all in on another relationship when you’re freshly divorced,” someone wrote under the Daily Mail article.

In addition, that commenter resumed, “He was only 28 when he married Deb, and who knows how much dating he did while a student. He needs to figure out what went wrong and his part in it before he gets serious with anyone again. And if he’s single, it’s up to him how old his dates or potential partners are.”

Foster was brought up in the comment section as well. One commenter suggested, “Think Sutton was his get out of marriage card.”

“Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes” is scheduled to remain at the Minetta Lane Theatre through June 18. The production will be recorded and released as an Audible Original on the audiobook and podcast service.