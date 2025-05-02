‘They Cheated on Their Spouses’: Hugh Jackman Delays Divorce Filing as Sutton Foster’s Divorce Remains on Hold Amid Controversy Over Their Relationship

Since going public at the beginning of this year, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster have been keeping a low profile with their relationship. Now, it seems all the controversy that’s been simmering since their rumored romance began is finally taking a toll on the Broadway couple.

Jackman and Foster were co-stars in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man” from the previews in 2021 to their last show in 2023.

During that time, it is rumored that they began to get close behind the scenes despite the fact that they were both married. Each have separated from their partners before People confirmed their relationship in January 2025. But neither has gotten much support for their love from the public.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster starting to feel the pressure in their relationship from public scrutiny. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Life & Style reported on April 16, citing an unnamed source, about the scrutiny the couple has endured. They said, “It’s always hard dating in the public eye, but when you add their whole backstory and what they’ve put on the line as far as their reputations, the pressure rises exponentially.”

“The Wolverine” star announced his split from Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023, but neither party has yet to file for divorce.

The two were married for 27 years and they share two adopted children Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 19. Reports claim the exes are struggling to figure out how to split up their $250 million fortune and they didn’t have a prenup in place.

Foster, on the other hand, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin, back in October 2024. They share their 7-year-old adopted daughter Emily.

The divorce is ongoing as latest reports from December claim Griffin made counterclaims to Foster’s petition, which she later responded to. There hasn’t been a reported update since.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are making their romance public after being spotted holding hands during their dinner date! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/6yIESqmj3E — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 7, 2025

Despite Foster and Jackman going public after they ended things in their previous relationships, they can’t seem to escape the whispers from fans that they were unfaithful to their partners.

The Life & Style insider said, “They’re each adamant there was never anything going on while either one of them was married. But there’s no denying Hugh and Sutton’s romance happened very quickly.”

Fans left comments on The Daily Mail about the couple feeling the “pressure” of the backlash. One person said, “As they should. They cheated on their spouses. I hope they continue to feel stress and pressure.”

Another wrote, “What did they expect ! No one likes a cheater!”

A third said, “You cannot find happiness by cheating on your spouses. It won’t last.”

Because of the “harsh judgement” they’re getting, the close source said that, “Now, there’s a sense they have something to prove.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Jackman are separating after 27 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/rpxxtVY2tn — Aunt Babe (@babesmithh) September 15, 2023

In addition to the cheating rumors, Jackman and Foster are also finding difficulty with keeping the romance alive due to their work schedules.

Foster just finished another Broadway stint for “Once Upon a Mattress,” and it ran from July to November 2024. This year, she has various concert dates lined up to perform until August.

Jackman has a tight schedule himself. In fact, he just wrapped filming for “The Death of Robin Hood” in Ireland. Not only that, but he had performances for his “Hugh Jackman Live from New York with Love” show from the top of this year with the last date scheduled in October.

The insider claims that even though Jackman and Foster have other obstacles to work through, they “are going full steam ahead.” “They’re happy and madly in love.”