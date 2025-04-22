‘Don’t Tell’: Hugh Jackman Turns on Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively After Allegedly Using Them to Hide Sutton Foster Affair from His Wife

Australian entertainer Hugh Jackman took time during his latest Broadway show to take a lighthearted shot at his “Deadpool & Wolverine” co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman, 56, jokingly called out Reynolds, 48, in front of a live audience at Radio City Music Hall for not including him in the Marvel Studios superhero film’s opening musical sequence.

Hugh Jackman attends the “Deadpool & Wolverine” New York Premiere on July 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Don’t tell Ryan,” Jackman said to the crowd in the New York venue where he performed “From New York, With Love,” according to the Daily Mail. He added, “Now that’s fine, I don’t need to be in every scene in the movie. But Ryan is a writer.”

“And when I see the script, I see that the scene that I’m not in is the opening sequence, which is a dance number to an NSYNC song by Ryan,” the two-time Tony Award winner continued.

After calling Reynolds talented, Jackman suggested the “Deadpool” movie franchise’s leading man was not the strongest dancer. He shouted out Ryan’s on-screen double, Nick Pauley.

Jackman promised the NYC audience he would correct the mistake of not being able to show off his dance skills in “Deadpool & Wolverine” by performing NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” with trainer Beth Lewis.

In addition to sharing screen time, personal friends Jackman and Reynolds have also been at the center of controversy surrounding Jackman’s relationship with Broadway actress Sutton Foster.

Jackman and Foster, 50, starred in the 2022 revival of “The Music Man” play. Rumors started circulating that the two performers began a romance before Hugh‘s breakup with Deborra-Lee Furness.

After marrying in April 1996, Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023. Meanwhile, Foster just recently filed for divorce from her husband of 9 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in October 2024.

Jackman and Furness were close friends with Reynolds and his wife, “Gossip Girl” star Blake Lively, who were accused of possibly knowing Jackman was cheating on Furness with Foster.

“She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton,” an unnamed source told Woman’s Day.

Jackman’s insider also claimed, “Truth be told, it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine.”

Jackman and Reynolds bonded during the making of 2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” Apparently, the two men and their respective wives have attended dinner outings together before Jackman and Furness split up.

Daily Mail readers shared their varied opinions about the headline-grabbing personal lives of Jackman, Foster, Furness, Reynolds, and Lively. Many of the comments zeroed in on the infidelity allegations.

“Radio City Music Hall must not have gotten the memo yet that the world has washed their hands of Hugh the cheater,” one commenter expressed on the British outlet’s website.

A second critic of the two A-list celebrities wrote, “Hugh Jackman has ruined his reputation, and so has Reynolds. No going back.”

Yet a fourth person commented, “Two more men that have disappointed recently.” In contrast, a Jackman supporter stated, “He looks so happy with Sutton. Good for him.”

I will never hurt you the way this candle did. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2022

In January 2025, Reynolds showed his love to his buddy and colleague at the opening night of Jackson’s “From New York, With Love” concert series.

Reynolds addressed the Radio City crowd during a Q&A session. The former “Fifteen” child actor referred to Jackman as the “first major movie star” he worked with, thanks to “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” which hit American theaters in 2009.

Additionally, Reynolds called Jackman “the best human being” he knows and praised the University of Technology Sydney graduate’s “gentleness and curiosity” on the “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” set.

“I was young still. I was impressionable. I was expecting going to this movie set with this guy right here, and I didn’t know, I really didn’t know what was gonna happen,” Reynolds said, per People.

He continued, “But what I saw was just about the best thing anyone could possibly experience if you’re working your way up in the industry.” The Vancouver native went on to become part of the Hollywood elite in his own right.

Reynolds scored his breakthrough role on the “Two Guys and a Girl” sitcom, which ran for four seasons on ABC between 1998 and 2001. His filmography also features roles in movies such as 2002’s “Van Wilder,” 2006’s “Smokin’ Aces,” 2011’s “Green Lantern,” and 2019’s “Detective Pikachu.”

Jackman started his three-decade run as Wolverine in the 2000 movie version of the “X-Men” comic book. He returned as the seminal Marvel mutant in multiple sequels and spinoffs, including “Deadpool 2” in 2018.

“X-Men Origins: Wolverine” grossed $373 million worldwide. “Deadpool 2” pulled in $786 million around the world. “Deadpool & Wolverine” was a massive commercial hit, grossing more than $1.3 billion at the global box office.