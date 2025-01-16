‘Never Saw a Photo of Him Like This with His Wife’: Estranged Wife of Hugh Jackman Reportedly Still Upset at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds After Jackman Goes Public with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman isn’t the only one estranged from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. It seems she’s also still holding a grudge against former friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Furness is allegedly still livid with the married couple who allegedly knew that Jackman was in a romance with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster while still married, according to a new report.

Jackman was married to Furness for 27 years. Rumors of Foster and Jackman’s relationship have been brewing for months but the two confirmed the chatter after being captured holding hands on a night stroll last week.

(L – R) Deborra-Lee Furness, estranged wife of Hugh Jackman, reportedly upset with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively over Sutton Foster affair. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; @blakelively/Instagram)

Furness also believes Reynolds and Lively knew about the relationship and did not inform her.

“She knew they would side with Hugh when they split, but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton,” Australian tabloid Woman’s Day reported it was told by an unnamed insider.

“Truth be told, it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine,” the purported source continued.

Furness, who shares two adopted adult children with Jackman, supposedly has been “seething with rage” over the fact that Reynolds and Lively didn’t let her know about the affair. Reynolds and Jackman became close after meeting on the set of the 2009 film “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”

The two married couples would go out for dinner dates together. But when Jackman played in “The Music Man” from 2021 to the play’s release in 2022 he began to get closer to his co-star Foster. New photos suggest the pair may have fallen for each other.

Jackman and Foster have officially gone public with their love since the new year began. He even attended the Broadway revival and L.A. run of Foster’s role in “Once Upon a Mattress” on Jan. 5.

The two have also been seen out on date nights holding hands, as well as making out in the car and in the parking lot.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pack on the PDA at a fast-food chain after going public with their romance https://t.co/xEdFrAbY8z pic.twitter.com/n2ZRmV9hH3 — New York Post (@nypost) January 14, 2025

In more recent photos posted by Backgrid USA on Jan. 15, they were seen walking hand in hand, laughing while taking a stroll in Los Angeles.

“I never saw a photo of him like this with his wife,” said one person, while another added, “I like this coupling. His marriage always looked fake.”

Two who sided with Furness wrote, “She wasn’t worth it” and “Hugh you broke up a marriage.”

One critic suggested, “They need to stop calling the press on themselves.”

Lovebirds Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster seem overjoyed that their relationship is now out in the open after months of rumors swirling around the former co-stars.



The pair were spotted holding hands while taking a romantic morning stroll together.



They beamed with joy,… pic.twitter.com/tVkCv04Joj — backgridus (@BackgridUS) January 15, 2025

“Adulterers always are, shameless in their happiness and no guilt felt….so disappointing to read this…”

It’s not clear if feelings began to brew before or after Jackman and Furness revealed they separated in September 2023. Their separation was initially described as amicable and occurred so the two could “pursue [their] individual growth.”

What makes this all the more difficult is that neither Jackman nor Furness have officially filed for divorce yet. Apparently the former couple did not have a prenup in place before getting married, according to Daily Mail. The outlet also claims they will have to divide their estimated $250 million fortune.

They share two adult children, son, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and a daughter, Ava Eliot Jackman, 19.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Hugh and Deborra-Lee are cordial to each other, but they are no longer friends. They put their differences aside to co-parent and he cares a lot about his children.”

“His new relationship won’t last…he will wished he’d have stayed with deb,” wrote one fan who reacted to the news in the Daily Mail’s comment section.

Another said, “I hope Deborah gets EVERYTHING. And I mean EVERYTHING.”

Foster on the other hand has filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, ending their 10-year marriage in October 2024. The two share their 7-year-old daughter, Emily.