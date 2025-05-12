‘She Sure Loves Showing Off Her Girls’: Jeff Bezos’s Fiancée’s Skimpy Outfit During Date Night Leaves Fans Stunned By Her ‘Cheap’ Look

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were spotted enjoying a romantic evening out in New York City earlier this weekend, but it was Sanchez’s revealing outfit that stole the spotlight and stirred up a storm on social media.

The 55-year-old former news anchor flirted with what could’ve been considered a wardrobe malfunction as she arrived at Zero Bond, an exclusive members-only establishment in Manhattan.

Lauren Sánchez turned heads when she stepped out with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, in NYC. (Photo: @Jeffbezos/Instagram)

Paparazzi snapped photos of Sanchez as she showcased her ample assets in a very low-cut white blouse that left little to the imagination.

The power couple later continued their date night at the five-star Casa Cipriani in downtown Manhattan, according to the Daily Mail.

Sanchez paired her eye-catching plunging top with a brown suede skirt and a leather belt that cinched her waist, completing the look with pointed-toe heels and a flowing maroon overcoat. The bride-to-be also carried a Hermes Birkin bag – a luxury accessory with a starting price tag of around $10,000.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted in New York, arriving arm in arm at the exclusive Zero Bond.



With her raven locks flowing loosely before being swept over her shoulders, Sanchez beamed toward photographers while linking arms with her billionaire beau. The 61-year-old Bezos appeared unfazed by the attention as the couple made their way through the city, even as his fiancée’s revealing outfit took center stage.

The Daily Mail readers chimed in on her ultra sexy attire, though some felt she needed to cover up.

“She sure loves showing off ‘her girls,'” one person commented about Sanchez’s revealing outfit, highlighting the ongoing public fascination with her bold fashion choices.

Another said, “Makes her look like trash cover up its not a nice look.”

This recent appearance follows a pattern of headline-making looks that have characterized Sanchez’s public persona over the last year.

The criticism continued with another commenter questioning Bezos’ judgment: “He married this vulgar woman….what’s wrong with him?” – though technically the couple remains engaged rather than married.

Their wedding plans have recently raised eyebrows, with reports suggesting they’ve booked musical superstars Elton John and Lady Gaga to perform at a ceremony that might take place at an open-air theater on a Venetian island.

Sanchez’s fashion journey has included several notable moments that generated similar reactions.

In December 2024, she posted photos on Instagram wearing a provocative black latex outfit resembling a Catwoman costume, complete with a diamond-encrusted “B” necklace and whip.

The following month, during a St. Barts vacation, paparazzi captured her in a bubblegum pink mini dress with midriff cutouts.

“With all his money, why does she always appear so cheap and crass!” remarked another commenter, echoing sentiments that have followed Sanchez across social media platforms, where critics have labeled her appearance as “cheap” and speculated about cosmetic procedures.

Another said, “Please put some appropriate clothing on. You have kids. You’re dressing like a 20 y/o who is attention seeking. It’s so inappropriate.”

Despite the criticism, the mom of three had some defenders as well.

“If you got it flaunt it she looks good,” wrote one supporter, representing the counterpoint to the wave of negativity.

Sanchez herself has addressed some of the backlash last year on “The View,” explaining that she draws inspiration from Latina icons like Eva Longoria and Jennifer Lopez, embracing a style that’s “a little sexy.”

In an apparent response to ongoing scrutiny, she rang in 2024 with a transformation, sporting honey-brown highlights, a yellow minidress, and gold hoops, declaring it a fresh start for 2025 while limiting comments on the post due to the criticism. Fans even criticized her all-white attire during Trump’s inauguration in January.

Through it all, Sanchez has remained firmly in the spotlight, continuing her relationship with Bezos, one of the world’s wealthiest men while navigating the complex terrain of public opinion.

As the couple moves forward with their wedding plans, Bezos and Sanchez’s choices remain in the spotlight, underscoring the public’s unrelenting fascination with the intersection of extreme wealth, romance, and personal expression.