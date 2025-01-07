‘So Much Money and No Style’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Sparks Fury Over ‘Plastic’ Body and ‘Cheap’ Mini-Dress While Strolling St. Barts

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez has critics chattering over her looks again.

The 55-year-old took to the streets of St. Barts to go on a shopping spree with some of her friends last week. While out, Sánchez rocked a bubblegum pink colored dress and cream-colored sandals.

The mini bodycon dress featured cutouts on each side of her midriff, which didn’t take away from her new caramel-brown hair color.

Although Sánchez has been dating the Amazon founder since 2019, she continues to exude unapologetic confidence in wearing bold and risqué outfits as her wardrobe choices have not gone without criticism.

Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos Fiancée struts the streets of St. Barts in pink cutout mini dress (Photo: Instagram/ @laurenwsanchez)

People on X responded to the photos of her vacationing in St. Barts by evaluating and condemning her appearance.

One person said, “Why does she always look like a cheap hooker? So much money and no style.”

Another commenter scrutinized her dress on Page Six, writing, “I cannot understand why she dresses like this. She could still have subtly sexy clothing without being so extreme about it. The only thing I can think of is that her fiance likes this look. Maybe she’s always dressed inappropriately? That’s not a dress. It’s a summer tunic.”

“Sanchez is a plastic joke. Breast implants. Botox lips and face fillers. Dyed black hair. Bozos should be able to afford a real woman,” said one person mocking the former journalist’s look.

Lauren Sánchez sizzles in barely-there pink mini dress while shopping in St. Barts https://t.co/phbDZU7k2C pic.twitter.com/mvmYU74LDb — Page Six (@PageSix) January 5, 2025

“Her face is ruined now hopefully she will find a better doctor. The obvious surgery is so tacky,” said another observer who zoomed in on Lauren’s photos.

On X, an observer stated, “With all that plastic baked into her face, she probably should be careful in the sun.”

“How much does Bezos pay for this bs She is nothing,” said another X user.

Another compared Sánchez to the New York socialite who was dubbed “Catwoman,” the recently deceased Jocelyn Wildenstein. They wrote, “She is definitely going to be the next cat-face lady.”

Sánchez recently opened up about her attire being “a little sexy” and explained her inspiration.

The former broadcaster, who is of Mexican-American descent, told the co-hosts of “The View,” “I really look up to women like Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sofía Vergara — they really embrace their culture when they dress, and so I think it’s just in me. And you know … it’s a little sexy.”