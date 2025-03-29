‘Who In Their Right Mind Would Buy That?’: Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Sparks Outrage for Flaunting Nearly $6,000 Fashion Accessory 

Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée Lauren Sánchez has people talking after being spotted in Los Angeles carrying an unusual luxury accessory with a jaw-dropping price tag ahead of their pricey wedding.

In photos online, the 55-year-old broadcaster can be seen holding a white Balenciaga bag shaped like a coffee cup while wearing a denim outfit and brown suede heels.

Lauren Sanchez, fiancée of Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos shows off her expensive taste. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

On Friday, March 28, Sánchez was photographed in Los Angeles wearing an Alaïa denim pencil skirt and matching top complemented by large aviator sunglasses. While the outfit appeared casual, the coffee cup accessory – Balenciaga’s 9AM Coffee Cup Clutch Bag – priced at $5,750 immediately drew attention.

Currently out of stock in white but still available in black at Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury item is designed as a tote shaped like a disposable coffee cup, complete with a lid and sleeve, making it both a fashion statement and a conversation piece.

When the Daily Mail posted the story, many of their viewers chimed in.

“It looks like a $5.00 Starbucks cup,” wrote one reader.

Many began expressing their concern about Bezos and Sanchez’s nuptials.

“It’s always all about the bling. And she’s just getting started.”

A particularly pointed comment read, “If you have that kind of money to spend on something so frivolous you are what is wrong with this world. Who in their right mind would buy that???”

Not everyone was critical, however, with one person who said, “I think she’s the type that wants to flaunt her wealth where I’m not sure I could see a Kim K even carrying that mug! It’s definitely causing a scene but I think she likes that.”

Adding to the celebrity connection, Kim Kardashian apparently owns the same Balenciaga coffee cup bag, having been spotted with it in December 2023, according to Glamour.

The friendship between Sanchez and Kardashian runs deeper than just shared taste in unusual accessories.

According to Vogue, the two women once found themselves in a bidding war over a couture dress at a Kering Foundation event, eventually resolving the situation when the designer offered to make identical dresses for both women at $200,000 each.

“Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” Kardashian told Vogue. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’ She’s such a girl’s girl.”

Kim Kardashian with Ivanka Trump, Lydia Kives and Lauren Sanchez at her birthday party. pic.twitter.com/PivMvTgM0T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 22, 2023

The upcoming nuptials between Bezos and Sanchez promise to be an event of extraordinary proportions.

Sánchez’s brother Paul told TMZ, “It’s gonna be star-studded and fun. I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing—just huge and fun and just a blast.”

Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding to Prince Charles was watched by an estimated global audience of 750 million people.

The Bezos-Sánchez wedding is scheduled for the weekend of June 24-26, 2025, with the couple reportedly booking Venice’s most luxurious hotels and planning to use Bezos’ $500 million megayacht, Koru, as part of the celebration.

The guest list is expected to include numerous celebrities and power players such as Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and political figures Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

As Bezos and Sánchez continue their preparations for what might be one of the most extravagant weddings in recent memory, the coffee cup bag controversy serves as a reminder of the public scrutiny faced by the ultra-wealthy.