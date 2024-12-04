‘Takes A Lot of Money to Look That Cheap’: Jeff Bezos’ Bride-to-Be Causes Uproar Over Skimpy Latex Bodysuit Weeks After Spicy Selfie Broke the Internet

Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has once again ignited online conversation about one of her outfits.

The 54-year-old Bezos Earth Fund vice chair recently shared old pictures on her Instagram page. She captioned the carousel, “Fall photo dump. Grateful for all the memories this season brought.”

Sánchez’s first image in the batch showed her kissing Bezos on the cheek. The photo dump also contained pics of pop singer Katy Perry, fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi, and others.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

One photo featured Sánchez wearing a black latex Catwoman mask, bralette, and skintight pants. According to the Daily Mail, her costume included a diamond-encrusted “B” necklace and black whip.

“You can have all the money you want and you still don’t have enough, because, in the end, it’s all about a little trait called self-esteem, often talked about, yet seldom seen,” a Daily Mail commenter wrote in response to Sánchez’s all-black, sexy look.

A second critic of Sánchez’s dominatrix-style ensemble posted, “To paraphrase Dolly Parton, it takes a lot of money to look that cheap.” A similar comment read, “Clearly all the money in the world cannot buy taste.”

“This is not the normal behavior of a 54-year-old. She’s an utter embarrassment,” another detractor declared. A more open-minded person added, “She’s free to dress however she wants. BUT why does she think everyone wants to see the show?”

Lauren Sánchez flaunts curves in leather Cat-woman costumes pic.twitter.com/qZJeQz58rV — Dallas (@SundayOmeke7) December 2, 2024

A confused supporter of the former Extra correspondent offered, “I’m puzzled, Ms. Sánchez is a very bright, capable woman, I always thought there was more to her than her chest! I must have been wrong.”

Yet, another commenter focused on Sánchez’s upcoming nuptials by writing, “I admit, I will be extremely surprised if Bezos ever actually marries her. And if he does, there will be a very strict prenup.”

Bezos and Sánchez reportedly began dating in 2019. The extremely wealthy businessman and the former “So You Think You Can Dance” host got engaged in May 2023.

“You know what I’m most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams. He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him and he loves my kids,” Sánchez expressed to “Extra” on Sept. 17.

The U.S. Sun reported the business and entertainment power couple is planning to officially tie the knot during a “winter wonderland wedding” in Aspen, Colorado by the end of 2024.

“They’re planning an extravagant ceremony and are sparing no expense in creating a white Christmas affair,” the outlet reports it was told by a purported source. Members of the Hollywood elite are expected to attend the event.

Bezos, 60, will enter his second marriage with a huge personal fortune. Forbes currently estimates his net worth as $225 billion, placing him as the second-richest person on the planet behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Previously, Bezos was married to novelist MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. Following their divorce after 26 years of marriage, Scott reportedly walked away with $35.6 billion in Amazon stock.

Sánchez was married before as well. “The Fly Who Flew to Space” author wed talent agent Patrick Whitesell in 2005 before they split in 2019. Rumors suggested Sánchez and Bezos cheated on their respective spouses at the time.

Whitesell and Sánchez have a son, 18-year-old Evan, and a daughter, 16-year-old Ella. Additionally, Sánchez gave birth to a son, Nikko, with ex-NFL player Tony Gonzalez. Bezos and Scott have three sons and a daughter together.

“I’m very excited about [my wedding with Bezos], thinking about the dress. I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride,” Sánchez stated during an appearance on the “Today” show on Nov. 20.