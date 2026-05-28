‘Karma’: Hugh Jackman Has Fans Talking After Tense Public Outing with Sutton Foster as Critics Suspect Trouble Is Brewing After His Messy Divorce

Hugh Jackman walked away from a 27-year marriage, and the internet still refuses to forgive him for it.

For some, Deborra-Lee Furness is still viewed as the wounded party. The Marvel actor has since gone public with his new girlfriend Sutton Foster.

Fans of the actor were disappointed and openly predicted the romance would end in disaster considering it allegedly began with betrayal and heartbreak.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s awkward public outing has fans convinced their controversial romance may already be falling apart.

(Photo: @thehughjackman/Instagram

Now, after a tense public outing in New York City, critics believe the “karma” they predicted may already be showing itself.

New photos of Jackman, 57, and Foster, 51, on Tuesday outside a Manhattan gym spread rapidly online.

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The couple appeared noticeably mismatched in energy — Jackman talked animatedly, gesturing with his hands.

Meanwhile, Foster walked quietly beside him, lips pressed together, seemingly disengaged from the conversation entirely.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster look tense on outing after being 'blindsided' by his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness's request https://t.co/ia2Jbey9vA — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 26, 2026

The internet immediately treated the awkward moment like evidence. Critics who already doubted the relationship suddenly felt validated.

Daily Mail readers flooded the comments section with brutal reactions about the pair’s tense body language and controversial relationship timeline.

“So she was married when she met Hugh and hooked up, so was he. Karma will find them,” one reader wrote. Another added, “I’ll never look at Hugh the same way again. He’s back in the common pile.” Someone else commented, “Once a cheat, always a cheat. He’s a sleaze bag.”

The backlash has followed Jackman and Foster ever since they confirmed their romance in January 2025.

Fans quickly revisited rumors about the timeline of the relationship since the pair grew close while starring in Broadway’s “The Music Man.”

The romance still carries the stain of betrayal for some after Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness ended their nearly 30-year marriage in 2023.

Reports now claim Furness wants a face-to-face meeting with Sutton Foster to finally clear the air and find “closure.”

Insiders claim seeing Jackman and Foster openly flaunt their romance around New York and Broadway circles has been “painful” and “humiliating” for Furness.

That public affection reportedly reached another level earlier this month during the Met Gala. Jackman and Foster made headlines after appearing together at the star-studded event and looking completely smitten on the red carpet.

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

Sources claimed Jackman introduced Foster around the event while fans spotted a large diamond ring on her left hand.

Reports say the couple plans to marry once Foster’s divorce is finalized, though many readers still side with Deb. But despite the glamorous public appearances and wedding rumors, many readers still remain firmly on Deb’s side.

“Why can’t men just stick with their loving long term spouses ???” one Daily Mail reader asked.

“The younger woman will always remain the home wrecker interloper. The only thing she truly knows about her new boyfriend is that he is willing to cheat. If he does it with you he will do it to you,” another reader wrote.

Others argued Furness deserves peace instead of more public humiliation.

“While I think this was a rather messy split, Deb needs to move on. Hugh has shown it’s done and no one should want to be with someone who loves someone else,” another reader commented.

After this latest outing, many feel the romance is looking far less convincing.

The Met Gala smiles have been replaced by strained expressions and awkward silence — fueling speculation that the same problems that ended one marriage may already be creeping in.