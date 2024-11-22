‘Having an Affair with a Co-Star Very Unprofessional’: Hugh Jackman’s Attempt to Silence the Naysayers Amid Criticism of His Scandalous Affair with Broadway Actress During 27-Year Marriage Backfires

Australian actor Hugh Jackman, 56, is in internet users’ crosshairs over accusations that “The Music Man” Broadway cast member cheated on his then-wife with his co-star.

Jackman wed Deborra-Lee Furness, 68, in April 1996 after meeting the fellow Australian while filming the “Correlli” television show in 1995.

Recent reports suggest Jackman started dating “The Music Man” actress Sutton Foster, 49, while he was still married to Furness. At the same time, Foster was married to screenwriter Ted Griffin before the couple separated in 2024.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” star Hugh Jackman has been accused of cheating on his then-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness (L), with his “The Music Man” co-star Sutton Foster (R). (Photos: thehughjackman/Instagram; musicmanbway/Instagram)

People have flooded Jackman’s Instagram page to call out the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star for the alleged infidelity. Numerous critics have been blasting him under his recent posts.

For instance, an upset Instagram user commented, “I’m disappointed. I thought you were a good guy. I was wrong.”

In addition, someone wrote, “Having an affair with a costar very unprofessional.” A third person replied, “I know right! And he was hiding it for his image! I feel so bad for his kids and wife.”

On another Instagram post on Jackman’s account, a disgruntled fan declared, “A man who cheats on his wife does not deserve my respect, much less that I follow him.”

Following the backlash, Jackson has attempted to silence the noise and naysayers by limiting the comments on his posts.

However, a supporter of the Tony Award winner fired back, “So many people worrying about his personal life. Worry about your own, like damn.”

Foster has also been hit with backlash over the cheating scandal on her Instagram page.

“Stealing someone else’s man is wild,” one person stated. Another faultfinder commented, “Just found out you and Hugh are actually home wreckers. Wow.”

A Foster defender asked, “Why is this person’s private life any of our business? Why, upon hearing what is essentially ‘gossip,’ do complete strangers feel they are qualified to KNOW what is truth, and then feel qualified to judge and condemn?”

Despite the negative reactions online, Us Weekly reported that its purported source said Jackman and Foster are enjoying their “wonderful next chapter” as romantic partners.

“They’re happier than ever,” the source informed the outlet. Apparently, their romance started during their time as the lead stars for “The Music Man” on Broadway.

In addition, a person reportedly close to Foster claimed her relationship with Jackman led to him divorcing Furness. The affair allegedly overlapped with Foster and Jackman’s separate marriages.

7 months after she announced her separation after 27 years of marriage to Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness is sharing a personal update. pic.twitter.com/C3g9QwwBZ9 — E! News (@enews) May 13, 2024

“Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” Jackman and Furness stated to People following their separation in September 2023.

Their statement added, “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Furness ignited speculation about her views on her ex-husband’s new girlfriend by liking a gossip blogger’s Instagram post that claimed Jackman “blindsided” her by “running off with the mistress.”

However, The Daily Mail reports its own supposed insiders insist Furness will not go any further than clicking the heart under Tasha Lustig’s Instagram post.

But Furness was seemingly aware that Jackman and Foster started seeing each other before she split with the father of her two adopted children, 24-year-old Oscar and 19-year-old Ava.

“Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” Daily Mail reports it was told by an unnamed insider. “Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

While his personal life has become gossip fodder this year, Jackman also scored a box office hit with the “Deadpool & Wolverine” superhero movie.

The 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed $637 million domestically and $1.3 billion worldwide. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is currently one of the most-watched movies on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine from the “X-Men” movie franchise for the Shawn Levy-directed motion picture. Ryan Reynolds returned as Deadpool for the third installment in the “Deadpool” trilogy.