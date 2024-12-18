‘They Cheated on Their Spouses’: Hugh Jackman’s ‘Girlfriend’ Sutton Foster Ditches Her Own Wedding Ring Months After Rumored Affair with Broadway Co-Star Blindsides Jackman’s Wife of 27 Years 

It’s been almost two months since actress Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her screenwriter husband Ted Griffin.

Seemingly unfazed by the separation, Foster was spotted out in Los Angeles by paparazzi on Dec. 17 without her wedding ring.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s alleged affair has shaken up Hollywood and two families. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

While her alleged boyfriend, Hugh Jackman, was spotted earlier this week on the Sydney Harbor cruise with the two children he shares with Furness, Foster is handling her own business as usual.

Keeping it casual on her recent outing, she wore a white T-shirt with a cream colored jacket over it. She sported maroon-colored jeans for bottoms and turquoise tennis shoes, along with a pair of shades to complete the fit.

Around the time of her split, rumors began brewing about Foster having an alleged affair with her “The Music Man” co-star. Meanwhile, Jackman and his wife of almost three decades, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced in September 2023 that they were splitting. It’s unclear if their divorce has officially been finalized.

Neither party has come out to confirm or deny the rumors of an affair, which leads fans to believe even more that they are true.

What does seem to be true is that neither Jackman’s nor Foster’s former significant others appear to be content with the breakups.

Sutton Foster files for divorce from husband of 10 years Ted Griffin amid relationship rumors with Hugh Jackman.



The 2 were in the Broadway hit “The Music Man” from Dec 2021 to Jan 2023.



Jackman also filed for divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in 2023 after 27 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/l1sAidi9tX — BoreCure (@CureBore) October 24, 2024

Last month Furness was caught liking a post by a gossip blogger who spoke about the affair and at the end added that she would have a “glow up” after the drama. Then Furness’ close friend Amanda de Cadenet confirmed the blogger’s assertion, stating that it was right “on point,” which added more fuel to the gossip.

As for Foster, her divorce process has had its own silent frictions. While no official details have come out about the court documents, In Touch Weekly reported that after Foster’s October filing, Griffin responded with counterclaims the next month.

I love you @Deborra_lee. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS! I love you so much and together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage, loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my… pic.twitter.com/EnPaM8eQSf — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2023

On Dec. 5 Foster responded to those counterclaims, and there have not been any other updates since.

While Foster and Jackman have been mum about their alleged relationship, fans have had a lot to say.

They responded to the news of Foster no longer wearing her ring on Daily Mail’s website. One person said, “Home wrecker. It’s heartbreaking for the partners they dumped. Guess they deserve each other.”

Another person warned, “Lose them how you get them, they cheated on their spouses they will cheat on each other. they think they are so special.”

A third person had a more positive outlook on the situation saying, “Good for them, they have both come out of unhappy relationships to find love. That’s very hard today.”