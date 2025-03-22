Hugh Jackman & Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Finally Ready to Sit Down for Peace Talks Months After His Bitter Relationship Reveal with Co-Star

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness purportedly are preparing to meet in New York City to establish a more amicable relationship following their separation. A tabloid is reporting the estranged spouses are ready to move forward as co-parents after several months of tension that began when news of Jackman’s relationship with Sutton Foster emerged.

The pair, who announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, initially planned to maintain a friendly dynamic for the sake of their children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19. However, that intention was tested when Jackman began dating his Broadway co-star just months after the separation announcement.

“Deb is ready to get on with things,” an alleged insider told Australian magazine New Idea. “They all live in New York and there will be holidays, birthdays, kids activities, and, heaven forbid, some tough times. It’s going to be much more fun and easier if they’re all getting along.”

Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman arrive for the “Ghosted” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The supposed reconciliation plans come as Jackman and Foster, who performed together in “The Music Man” from 2021 to 2023, have become more public with their relationship.

Whispers of Jackman’s new relationship with Foster gained traction just two months after the separation announcement. As both Jackman, 56, and Foster, 50, were married during their Broadway run — and neither is actually divorced now — the timing raised eyebrows.

The couple was recently recorded sharing a kiss at an In-N-Out restaurant in California, confirming what many had suspected about their romance.

Furness herself appeared to acknowledge the situation in November 2024 when she “liked” an Instagram post claiming Jackman had “run off” with Foster.

Her friend Amanda de Cadenet added fuel to the speculation by commenting on the same post, “You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment FYI!”

Notably, Furness herself “liked” the post from her private Instagram account, seemingly endorsing the narrative.

Despite the social media drama, it appears both Jackman and Furness are prioritizing their children above the relationship fallout.

“Oscar’s 25th birthday is coming up in May and Deb and Hugh plan on being the perfect co-parents for it. These moments with the kids are too meaningful to miss and after 30 years of life together, it’s hard for them to stay in conflict for long. They’re both grounded, decent people with very little interest in waging a public war against each other,” the outlet’s unnamed source explained.

The last time the former couple was seen together publicly was in July 2023 at the US Open, just two months before announcing their separation.

Daily Mail readers had mixed reactions to the ex-couple’s desire to maintain an amicable relationship for their adult children.

“Just makes everything easier if everyone is pleasant to one another,” one reader commented.

Another agreed, “Yes! If they can agree to be amicable, their children’s lives will be so much better for it. Nothing is uglier than parents that can’t be in the same room together. There are going to be birthdays, weddings, graduations, etc. in the future.”

Others questioned the necessity of co-parenting adult children, seemingly calling into question the veracity of the New Idea report.

“I don’t get it. The kids are adults who can choose where they want to spend holidays,” one person wrote, while another added, “Is a co-parenting plan really needed for ‘children’ who are adults, 19 and 25? How odd.”

One commenter viewed the situation pragmatically, “Yes it is difficult, but adult children will be making their own decisions. In this case there is no coparenting involved in holidays, weekends, etc. There may be in who is paying for the college or education for the 19- and 24-year-old-which is Hugh’s responsibility since Deborra didn’t work very much.”

As Jackman becomes more public with his new relationship, and Furness reportedly readies for her “glow up,” their planned reconciliation represents a mature attempt to navigate post-marriage life in the public eye.

The insider said, “Deb loves her kids more than anything and she doesn’t want Oscar and Ava to feel like they have to put a ‘mum or dad hat’ on when they’re home. Neither does Hugh. So they’ve managed to regroup around their original plan – prioritizing the kids – and it’s helped.”

As Jackman’s relationship with Foster continues to make headlines, friends close to Furness suggest she’s ready for her own fresh chapter.

While Hollywood often features bitter breakups and public feuds, this former power couple appears determined to write a different ending to their story—one that prioritizes family harmony over drama. This proves that even in Tinseltown, sometimes the final act can be the most dignified.