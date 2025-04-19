‘When She Got That Big?’: Steph Curry Fans Are Taken Aback Over Video of His and Ayesha Curry’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Riley

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry delivered another stellar performance Tuesday night, scoring 37 points to secure a 121-116 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in the Play-In Tournament.

While his on-court heroics impressed basketball fans everywhere, it was a glimpse of his now 12-year-old daughter Riley in the stands that left social media in a state of disbelief.

The eldest Curry child, who will turn 13 in July, was spotted celebrating alongside her mother Ayesha as they cheered on the Warriors to victory on April 15.

The video shared by NBC Sports Bay Area & CA captured both mother and daughter erupting with joy as Steph’s clutch three-pointer helped secure Golden State’s win and the seventh seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

“Let’s go!” Ayesha, 36, shouted in the clip as Riley stood beside her, looking nearly as tall as her 5-foot-8 mother.

The sight of a nearly teenage Riley sent shock waves through social media, as many remembered her as the precocious toddler who stole America’s heart during the 2015 NBA Finals press conferences.

Riley first captured public attention when she was not even 3 years old, making an unforgettable appearance at her father’s postgame press conference.

The spirited toddler interrupted the serious sports talk with sassy remarks and dramatic yawns, instantly becoming an internet sensation. She further cemented her place in NBA history during another press conference when she leaned into the microphone and quoted a line from Big Sean’s song “Blessed,” saying “Way up, I feel blessed.”

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the recent clip of Riley at the game, social media users expressed their shock at how quickly time has passed.

“Wait is this the same baby that used to sit on his lap during the press conferences? Time is flying,” one person wrote.

“I know good and darn well, Riley ain’t a teenager!!!!” another commenter expressed in disbelief at seeing the once-tiny tot now approaching her teenage years.

The shock continued with another user exclaiming, “WTHELLY When she got that big ? Oh no I’m getting old,” clearly taken aback by Riley’s growth spurt.

The phrase “WTHELLY” didn’t just capture fans’ shock — it also happens to be the title of a viral anthem by Louisiana rapper Rob49 that’s currently blowing up across TikTok and Instagram.

“She was just a little girl,” lamented another commenter, summarizing what many fans were feeling.

Riley’s growth has been documented throughout the years, from her viral press conference moments to a few years ago when she was celebrating her double-digit birthday.

Wait is this the same baby that used to sit on his lap during the press conferences? Time is flying https://t.co/bxqaaieqWU — UinMiami (@UinMiami) April 17, 2025

Then, fans were excited to celebrate her as she showed off her cooking skills at age 9 when she prepared chicken piccata with mashed potatoes and honey-roasted carrots for her family. Many watched Riley at age 8 dancing to Beyoncé’s “Already” track alongside her younger sister Ryan.

Now the eldest of four Curry children, Riley shares the spotlight with siblings Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby brother Caius, who turns 1 in May. Throughout it all, 37-year-old Steph continues to dominate on the basketball court just as he did when Riley first became a household name.

After Tuesday’s victory, Sports Illustrated reported, Ayesha shared her pride on Instagram Stories, writing, “My Riley Roo and I. So proud of you @stephencurry30.” The Warriors’ win earned them a playoff matchup against the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets, with the series set to begin Sunday.

For many fans, seeing Riley so grown up serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly time passes.

From the dancing 4-year-old mimicking her father’s signature shimmy shake in 2018 to the poised pre-teen celebrating in the stands today, Riley Curry’s growth parallels her father’s enduring NBA career — both seeming to defy the passage of time while simultaneously reminding us all of it.