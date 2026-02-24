‘Shameful to Use Kids as Pawns’: Mom of Stephen tWitch Boss’ Accuses Allison Holker of Freezing Her Out of Grandkids’ Lives and Mishandling Funds In Messy Court Battle

Just last week, the late Stephen “tWitch Boss’s widow, Allison Holker, announced her engagement to CEO Adam Edmunds, whom she started dating less than two years after Boss’ death.

Following his 2022 suicide, Holker has been swift about moving on. Within one year of his tragic passing, Holker moved her and their children out of their family home and into a new home by October 2023.

One month prior, Boss’ family came forward with shocking allegations against Holker that resurfaced after Boss’ mother filed a new case in court.

Stephen tWitch Boss’ mother unveil new shocking allegations again Allison Holker in lawsuit filing. (Photos: Allisonholker/Instagram; Ladycalexa/Instagram.)

‘Now You’re Selling His Personal Story’: Stephen Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Gets Slammed for Airing tWitch’s Drug Addiction and Sexual Trauma Two Years After His Passing

Multiple people, including Boss’ brother Drè Rose, claimed she made the family sign non-disclosure agreements just to attend Boss’ funeral. Rose also said that since Boss’ death Holker has not allowed their mother, Connie Alexander, to see the grandchildren her son fathered with Holker.

Two years after the allegations against Holker, Alexander has taken legal steps to gain greater access to her grandchildren, Maddox Boss, 9, and Zaia Boss, 6.

In September 2025, Alexander filed a petition for grandparent visitation against Holker, with more shocking accusations unveiled on Feb. 18.

In the filing, she said, “Unfortunately, shortly following my son’s passing, [Allison] refused to allow me or any other members of our family to communicate with or see the Minor Children. My hope is that this Court can grant me limited grandparent visitation in a way that neither infringes on [Allison’s] autonomy or disrupts their life. I believe it in the best interests of the Children to continue to have a relationship with their father’s family, especially now that he is no longer present in their lives.”

Alexander said Boss would usually connect her with the kids when he was alive, since he and Holker’s family lived in California while she lived in Arizona. But visitation has changed since his passing due to Holker’s lack of communication.

“At times, contact would be cut off altogether and only resumed after I reached out repeatedly. Over time, our communication became increasingly infrequent, and at this point, we’re no longer in contact despite my numerous attempts.”

Holker pushed back, claiming she did facilitate phone calls and visits, but in a January 2026 filing, Alexander said she was only invited to visit the children twice in 2025. Holker claims she invited Alexander “numerous times” to see the kids, including on Grandparents’ Day at Maddox’s school, but Alexander argued that she had to work that day.

In a text message to Boss’ mother, Holker denied keeping her from the kids. She also added, “I think it’s also important to acknowledge that we’ve received no phone calls, FaceTimes, text messages, emails or any sort of invitation for the kids and me to see you in Arizona, which we are also happy to consider.”

Alexander responded, “As I’ve shared from the beginning, you and the children have always been welcome to visit in Arizona. That has never changed. It was disappointing to receive a letter from your attorney stating that you’ve moved on, and to learn of your relocation without any type of communication.”

Holker put her California home up for sale in April 2025. She sold it for $4.7 million last week and moved to Utah with Edmunds, where his software company is based.

In Holker’s February 2026 response filing, she argued that if Alexander had called the children between April and September, the kids probably would have told her about the move.

Alexander took further aim at Holker’s luxurious life since tWitch’s passing. She believes as a widow Holker “maintains an affluent lifestyle, as evidenced by her purchase of a $5.5 million custom-built residence and her frequent international travel’, which includes traveling on private jets and visiting five-star hotels.”

The mom of three claimed she purchased her Utah home in March 2025 and didn’t move until June 2025. Because she no longer lives in California, Holker’s lawyer attempted to get the lawsuit tossed due to a lack of jurisdiction in California.

Alexander explained that her choice to file there was because the children lived in the state their entire lives, and she thought that would be enough for the court to retain jurisdiction. Fans chimed in on the back and forth between the Holker and Alexander.

One person wondered, “I want to know how she’s affording this lifestyle, she doesn’t have a job!”

Someone else siding with Alexander wrote, “It’s shameful to use kids as pawns. Let these kids spend time with their grandmother no matter how you feel about this lady!”

A third person backing Allison wrote, “It stinks for the grandmother, but this mom doesn’t owe her anything. No explanation, no visitation, nothing. What she does with or where she moves her children to is her business. Maybe Grams should have been nicer to her DIL.”

Unfortunately for Alexander, the California court dismissed her filing for lack of jurisdiction. She has the option to refile in Arizona or in Utah, but it’s not clear if she will take that step or wave the white flag.