‘Forgot Her Husband Fast’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Sparks Outrage Over Family Disneyland Trip with New Boyfriend and His Kids 

It seems fans online won’t let Alison Holker have a very merry Christmas this year. The former “So You Think YOu Can Dance” star was seen beaming with joy as she debuted the blended family in photos with her and her boyfriend Adam Edmunds.

The group of seven created new memories when they visited “Christmas at Disney” in Anaheim, California.

Holker, 36, posted a carousel of images featuring her three children — daughters Weslie Fowler, 16, and Zai, 4, and son Maddox, 8 — whom she shared with late dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Edmunds’ son, Cole and daughter, and, of course, can also be seen in a few snaps of Holker hugged up with her boyfriend on Instagram on Dec. 23.

She said it was “the perfect way to bring in the holiday spirit” in her caption.

Alison Holker debuts blended family with tech CEO boyfriend and kids at Disney Land. (Photos:Allisonholker/Instagram.)

Two years earlier, Holker and her kids suffered the devastating loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss just 12 days before the holiday. Her husband of nine years died at age 40 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found in a hotel room a short distance from the family’s Encino, California, home.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alums’ shared their two youngest children; Weslie was born from a previous relationship Holker had before she began dating the late entertainer in 2010.

In the post’s comment section, her supporters were quick to celebrate her newfound happiness. “Glad you’re finding the magic again! Lots of love and merry Christmas,” read one reaction.

Another person stated, “I’m genuinely so happy for you and the kids.” And a few others noted that she was “glowing.”

But not everyone is onboard with Holker moving forward with her life following the tragic passing of the former “Ellen Degeneres Show” DJ. A critic typed, “Wow already?” Someone else declared, “Shes a Joe [sic].” For the small batch of hecklers, two years was far too soon for her to have found love again.

Holker debuted the tech CEO on Instagram with a photo of their shadows in September. Weeks earlier, she hinted at having found a love but was cautious about sharing any more details. But now, she is ready to love him out loud despite what others have to say.

One user critically wrote, “Hope sir twitch doesn’t see this BS from above.” An equally outraged commenter said that she “Forgot her husband fast.” For at least one other, who felt tWitch was being forgotten, said, “Those poor kids.”

On the second anniversary of his passing, Holker shared a family photo taken soon after the birth of her daughter Zaia.

She captioned it, “Our Angel @sir_twitch_alot is watching over us and protecting us. You are always on our hearts and we will always love you. We miss you Stephen. 2 years with you not here but you are always on our minds. We love you.”

Allison Holker reveals how she introduced her new boyfriend to her three kids. pic.twitter.com/oMUnZ6a4m6 — E! News (@enews) September 30, 2024

Despite detractors leaving discouraging remarks on past posts, she opted not to limit the comments. Even then, in a moment of acknowledging her late husband, the widow was slammed for her new relationship. One of the snide remarks read, “Is he watching you with that new yt man?”

In her defense, fans have hit back at the “too fast” comments. One person asked, “Who gets to decide what’s fast or not? I’m sure she still grieves him, but she still deserves some form of happiness.”

Similarly, another typed, “Believe me, she has (and never will) forget Twitch. None of the circumstances were her choice. She is just trying to live her life, which is the best thing she can do for both her and the kids.”

In February 2025, Holker will release a memoir titled “This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light.”

The book will share her perspective on how tWitch was “hiding pain, addictions, and self-doubt deeper than anyone knew.” It will be the first time she has spoken at length and in detail about life after the tragedy.