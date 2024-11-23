‘I Hope You’re Teaching Your Children About Their Culture’: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Slammed for Dating White Boyfriend Years After Naive Remarks About Raising Kids In White Communities

Allison Holker, widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has apparently been living her best life with her new man but some fans aren’t really happy for her.

On Nov. 20, Holker posted a photo of her and her boyfriend Adam Edmunds embracing each other in what appears to be the street. She was wearing a dark colored dress with heels to match, while her beau kept it casual wearing light pants and a dark shirt.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, gets slammed for finding love again two years after losing her husband. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot/Instagram)



She wrote, “Grateful and happy! @adam.edmunds,” in the caption.

Previous to dating Edmunds, Holker was on her way to reaching 10 years of marriage with “So You Think You Can Dance” star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. The pair met in 2006, but didn’t go public with their relationship until 2012. They tied the knot a year later in 2013.

However, Boss tragically committed suicide in December 2022, leaving Holker behind with their two children and his stepdaughter with Holker.

Since soft launching her relationship with Edmunds, Holker has been met with criticisms about her moving on from Boss too quickly.

One person wrote in the comments of that post, “I have spent time in her shoes. My husband committed suicide a month after Twitch which is also almost 2 years ago and I can’t even imagine being involved with anyone so quick. I have 2 daughters who lost their dad and that is my focus for now.”

Another person with a contrasting response said, “Can I just remind everyone saying ‘she’s moved on quick’ that you’re wedding vows are ‘until death do us part’ NOT ‘until death do us part and then grieve for 10 years before you can move on!’ Be happy for her. She has someone to love her again and those beautiful babes of hers. If you can’t be happy for her then maybe don’t comment…. Just saying..”

However, someone else felt concern for Holker’s two mixed children, Maddox, 8, and her 5-year-old daughter, Zaia, that she had with Boss.

The commenter, who apparently also is a white woman with mixed kids, said, “Why do so many ww have black kids then get with a wm? I hope you’re teaching your children about their culture and the cause…jmo.”

This is a topic that Holker has considered. She and Boss did an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” back in 2020 as the Black Lives Matter movement was at its peak. The two parents expressed that their younger children were too young to understand despite Holker’s eldest daughter Weslie Fowler, 16, asking questions and having discussions with her adolescent friends.

Holker even admitted to being “naive” to the subject at times with having a childhood of growing up in “a very white community.”

But she said, “It’s about time for us to drop those walls. We have to open our eyes [to the fact] that this is a real thing that is really going on,” Holker shared. “Just saying that you are not a racist, it’s not strong enough. You need to join in and help, because we are all in this fight. This is our world. This is the human race, and we all have to be together and united.”

Later the author and entrepreneur and Boss said they would address this subject with their children when they get older. Holker continued, “We do have mixed children and we want to share with them this advice, and this role, and this education. I think beyond just teaching our kids, we really want to just educate others.”