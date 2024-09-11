‘Something Ain’t Right About This’: Stephen tWitch Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Moves on to New Man, Sparking Debate From Fans Who Say It’s Too Soon

The widow of celebrity dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss looks to be entering a new chapter in her life nearly two years after his tragic passing.

35-year-old celebrity dancer Allison Holker lost her husband by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, in Encino, California.

However, she seems to have found a new love in her life after making a hard debut during New York Fashion Week with, tech CEO Adam Edmunds.

Dancer Allison Holker (left) finds love again two years after losing her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss (right) to a death by suicide. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot/Instagram)

The couple officially debuted their relationship to the world at the alice + olivia Spring 2025 collection show on Sept. 7. They posed for photos together at Highline Stages in New York City, marking Holker’s first public relationship since losing the father of her children.

Holker and Edmunds were also spotted at the US Open tennis tournament, which also took place in New York.

The “So You Think You Can Dance” cast member hinted at a new relationship on Instagram in late August, in what many called a “soft launch” of their romance. Holker shared a photo of their silhouettes holding hands, accompanied by a simple red heart emoji.

The Shade Room posted a picture of the two as one of its “Baewatch” couples. Many of its 29.2 million followers commented with mixed responses.

“Good for her. Life is short, and she understands that on another level,” one person said.

“He’s cute..this lady deserves happiness. Her husband left her in a very traumatic way. Can’t expect her to be single forever,” one person said.

Some people empathized, “She’s a young widow with three kids. She didn’t ask for the trauma they’ve been through. We don’t know how she grieves on a daily basis.”

But not everyone celebrated Holker’s new love and moving on with her life.

Allison Holker debuts a new romance with tech CEO Adam Edmunds. pic.twitter.com/BnzM0QDEwp — E! News (@enews) September 11, 2024

“It’s been 2 years and she already found someone else,” one person said. “That’s crazy I would be mourning my husband… idk something ain’t right about this.”

“Laura London and Kobe wife still single,” said another.

Lauren London lost her longtime partner, Nipsey Hussle, to gun violence in 2019 and Vanessa Bryant lost her husband of nearly 20 years, Kobe Bryant, and one of their daughters, Gianna, in a 2020 plane crash.

Others floated conspiracy theories about tWitch’s death, calling for the case to be reopened and the circumstances to be re-examined.

Much of the public’s suspicion stemmed from the fact that when Boss passed away without a will Allison subsequently petitioned a judge to transfer her late husband’s property into her name.

She ultimately won the right to half of his current and future assets when a judge from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County officially approved her Spousal Property Petition.

“This is def suspicious,” one person said. “Bet she knew bro before her husband passed.”

Holker, who shares three children with Boss — Weslie, 16, Maddox, 8, and Zaia, 4 — posted a series of photos on Instagram from her time at Fashion Week, including one where she jokingly mentioned being influenced to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years.

“A bad influence came into my life and got me to eat McDonald’s for the first time in 15 years after a long day at NEW YORK FASHION WEEK #NYFW it was perfect!” she wrote, adding. “Good food, madison park, fashion and even better company.”

That “bad influence” could be reference to Edmunds, a Utah native and Brigham Young University graduate from the class of 2003.

He launched his first business, SilentWhistle, while still in college, setting the stage for a career focused on tech entrepreneurship. Edmunds has held various leadership roles, including serving on the board of directors for Podium, a software development company, until May 2020.

In December 2020, he took on his current role as CEO at another software development company, as noted on his LinkedIn profile.

Currently, he serves as the CEO of Entrata and co-host of “The 4th Node” podcast.

In addition to his professional achievements, Edmunds is a father to his son, Cole. He is also a passionate advocate for children’s rights, using his platform on X (formerly Twitter) to encourage his colleagues to ensure that school-age children have access to adequate nutrition.

Holker has been candid about her journey to finding love again. In June, she shared her thoughts on remaining open to love despite the challenges she’s faced over the past year and a half.

“I still would want to have love, would still want to travel the world. I still want to see and experience new things with new people, new energy, my friends, my family, a loved one—a potential—and my kids,” she told People magazine.

The dancer further emphasized the importance of teaching her children that they can still learn to trust and love again.

Holker’s new relationship symbolizes a step forward in her journey of healing and finding happiness after an incredibly difficult period. twitch’s fans, who have supported her through her loss, seem to be thrilled to see her taking this step and embracing life once again.