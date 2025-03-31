‘See How That Worked Out for Kim’: Bianca Censori Allegedly Scrambling to Secure Kanye’s Fortune Amid Divorce Rumors

Not so fast! Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, may not be breaking up yet.

In fact, for Censori, it might be quite the opposite. Just a few days after Page Six reported that the artist formerly known as Kanye West ditched his wife to go to Japan, Daily Mail reported on March 30 that the couple might not actually be separating.

While one gossip site reported that Censori is ready to leave West, a new unnamed source told the other that Censori is actually thinking about adding a bundle of joy to their chaotic union.

Bianca Censori’s plan to save marriage marriage to Kanye West leaves many suprised. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Ye reportedly went out of the country to “decompress” after firing off another round of controversial tweets for days. Censori thinks the way she can get her man back and get him to stop his contentious behavior is by having his baby, according to the British tabloid.

“Bianca is encouraging Kanye to have a baby, believing it will save their marriage and heal their relationship,” the purported tattler supposedly told Daily Mail. “Bianca feels that having another child will calm Kanye down and prevent him from putting himself or her in danger with his actions.”

Ye is already a father to four children whom he welcomed with ex-wife and Skims co-founder Kim Kardashian. They have two daughters North West, 11, Chicago West, 7, and two sons, Saint, 9, and Psalm, 5.

The unidentified insider reputedly added, “She knows how amazing he is as a father and believes he behaves differently around his kids — more attentive and less likely to act in ways that could cause harm.”

This new report about Censori’s supposed plan to change the “I Wonder” rapper comes as he hasn’t shown any signs of simmering down his behavior. He’s marked this month with a rampage of erratic posts and messages on the X platform owned by his friend Elon Musk.

He’s widely known for making anti-Semitic messages and calling out his ex-wife online over some parental disagreements. In the last few weeks he’s also made insulting comments about his former friends Jay-Z and Beyoncé twin children, Sir and Rumi and their cognitive abilities. He’s admitted to domestic abuse while advocating for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ freedom.

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. In 2024, a leaked video footage from a hotel showed Diddy physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

According to the Daily Mail, members of Ye’s camp are side-eyeing any talk of Censori’s alleged desire to have a child — which would be her first — with her husband.

The tabloid’s conveniently placed source said, “On the flip side, some are skeptical of Bianca’s motivation behind wanting to have a baby right now when things are at a low point because they believe she is only trying to put plans in place to ensure that she is financially cared for in the event that things do get worse, and she needs to leave.”

Fans had differing opinions about Censori’s scheme, which they shared in the comments section under the Daily Mail’s report.

One person advised Censori to “Save the marriage??? She needs to run!”

A few reminded her of his ex-wife who has publicly spoken about challenges in their co-parenting relationship and custody agreement, more recently over Kanye’s release of a song featuring their daughter North without Kim’s consent.

“Yes that really worked for Kim… Run,” said one person while another added, “Um, did she see how that worked out for Kim?! She needs to take her freedom and run!”

A fourth said, “If she wants financial security, she can just divorce him. I am sure the divorce settlement will keep her in luxury and if invested right, for the rest of her life.”

Ye and Censori got married in December 2022, which was the month after his divorce with Kardashian was finalized. Censori works in architecture, which is the route by which she came to know Ye when she began working for his Yeezy brand in 2020. According to her LinkedIn, she is head of architecture at YEEZY.

Since being together the two have made headlines multiple times because of her attention-grabbing and risqué outfits. The pair caused quite a stir in February when Censori stepped on the Grammys ceremony red carpet with her wearing a see-through dress sans any apparent undergarments.

Much of Ye’s unpredictable behavior has been attributed to his bipolar disorder, which he was diagnosed with in 2016. But in 2025, he told Justin LA Boy on “The Download” podcast that he was apparently misdiagnosed. He said the doctor that Censori took him to told him that he actually has a case of autism.