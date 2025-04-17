‘No Reason to Keep Touching and Holding Her’: Steve Harvey Gets a Little Too Comfortable with ‘Shark Tank’ Judge Lori Greiner During Flirty ‘Family Feud’ Moment

Steve Harvey may have been a tad too hospitable when “Shark Tank” judges appeared on “Family Feud.” A resurfaced clip of a NSFW survey question led at least one person to side-eye the entertainer.

Sharks Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and two other team members appeared on the celebrity edition of the show in 2017. The prompt that has now renewed interest in season 8, episode 9 was “Name something you hope a man hasn’t had in his mouth right before he kisses you.”

Steve Harvey’s encounter with a ‘Shark Tank’ judge on “Family Feud” leaves fans stunned. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The “Queen of QVC” was at the podium as Harvey awaited her best guess. With minimal hesitation, she winced and responded, “Someone else.” The host, Herjavec, and audience members got a laugh out of the survey response.

“I know that’s right!” remarked Harvey as the survey board turned over eight points for the answer. At that point, he and the entrepreneur stood hip to hip with his right hand resting on her shoulder. The comic never once lost contact with her as she squirmed with laughter at winning the guess.

“Family Feud” fans zoom in on the grip Steve Harvey has on “Shark Tank” judge Lori Greiner after NSFW survey answer. (Photo: Family Feud/Instagram.)

Their interaction seemed all too comfortable, judging by a comment that called out the actor. That individual quipped, “No reason to keep touching and holding her bs!!” However, that user was alone in their effort to drum up drama.

Several other viewers agreed with Greiner, though they were more explicit in the guesses that included intimate acts between consenting adults. “That frown told u exactly where her mind went,” a follower commented. Some guessed food items, such as garlic, with pungent aromas, should have been equally top of mind for the entrepreneur.

The wealthy blond businesswoman was even paid a compliment on her looks. “She is so damn sexy,” remarked an admirer. Greiner is hardly the first contestant to find herself caught in the fray of social media users’ zooming in on Harvey’s behavior on the “Family Feud” set.

Steve Harvey: Name something that might be curvy



Megan Thee Stallion: Me– pic.twitter.com/tVCGc29j82 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2024

In July 2024, his fans were convinced that he was ready to “risk it all” when Megan Thee Stallion caught his attention.

The Houston Hottie responded to a “name something that might be curvy” prompt with, “Me. Ooh, my body.” Harvey gleefully rejoiced as he clapped his hands, closed his eyes, and nodded his head.

The game show host has been happily married to his wife, Marjorie Harvey, for 17 years.

His leading lady has also appeared on the competition and offered up a few cheeky responses that also raised eyebrows, much like her husband has become known for doing.