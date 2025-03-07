‘What Did You Say?’: Steve Harvey’s Wife Marjorie Confessed She’d ‘Trade’ Him for the Pool Boy, Leaving ‘Family Feud’ Host Stunned In Shocking Clip

The 17-year marriage of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey has been scrutinized online for years.

A shocking clip from a 2017 “Celebrity Family Feud” episode hosted by Steve and featuring his wife has recently been discovered on the internet by fans online, adding to the Harvey-clan drama.

Marjorie led the “Harvey Boys” team against the “Harvey Girls,” led by Steve’s mother-in-law, Doris Bridges.

“Family Feud” host Steve Harvey was shocked by an answer given by his wife, Marjorie Harvey, on the game show. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

Doris and Marjorie stepped to the “Family Feud” podium to face-off in the first round. The opening survey question prompted a stunning and humorous response from the “Harvey Boys” leader.

“We asked 100 married women: Some days I’d be willing to trade my man for a really good what?” Steve asked. Marjorie hit the buzzer and quickly said, “Pool boy.”

As the live audience laughed at Marjorie’s answer, Steve playfully responded, “A good what? What did you just say?” His flustered spouse then told him, “I was just playing.”

Marjorie giggled as she repeated “pool boy,” which led to an awkward silence between the couple.

When she tried to apologetically touch her husband, Steve fired back, “Get your damn hands off of me! Trade me in for no damn pool boy!”

While Steve seemed annoyed by Marjorie suggesting women would gladly exchange their husband for a pool-cleaning service worker, she was credited with finding the fourth answer on the board.

Doris was able to secure the second-highest survey answer by choosing “a good, rich man.” However, Marjorie eventually led the “Harvey Boys” to the final “Fast Money” round.

“Family Feud” published that “Harvey Family Men vs. Harvey Family Women” segment to the program’s official YouTube channel in June 2017.

The video has amassed over 2.3 million views on the platform over the past eight years. The full episode was posted on YouTube in June 2022 and racked up 11 million views.

“I think Marjorie forgot that Steve was hosting it,” one YouTube user wrote in the comment section.

Two individuals joked, “Steve’s gonna fire his pool boy when he gets home” and “Steve filled up his pool with dirt and planted palm trees.”

Additionally, a viewer offered, “Steve looked like he wanted to jump out of his skin when Marjorie said that.”

“You better believe Steve will keep her answer in the back of his head,” read one comment. Yet another fan added, “The reaction on her mom was pure gold. Her reaction was like that’s not my daughter.”

Pool Boy-gate materialized again in May 2021. A commenter under one of Marjorie’s Instagram posts reignited the conversation and Steve did not hold back at counteracting the troll.

“You still need that pool boy,” the Instagram user stated. Steve retaliated, “Naw, she don’t need no pool boy. She got a man that buys pools and anything else she needs.”

The Harvey’s relationship was also a topic of conversation on another Steve-hosted program. In September 2024, the veteran stand-up comedian uploaded a “Steve Harvey Show” clip to X.

“What does Marjorie do around the house that you cannot stand?” a female audience member asked Steve, who shot back, “Why you dragging my marriage?”

He also said, “My father taught me something a long time ago: It’s your job to buy the house. It’s her job to make it a home. Whatever she wants to do to make it a home, just shut your damn mouth.”

Steve and Marjorie wed in 2007 after initially meeting at a comedy club in where he was performing in 1990. They both blended their families following previous marriages.

Twin girls, Karli and Brandi, were born to Steve’s first wife, Marcia Harvey, in 1982. Marcia also gave birth to Steve’s oldest son Broderick Harvey Jr. in 1991.

Steve and his second wife, Mary Shackelford, are the parents of Wynton Harvey. The second son of the “You Got Served” actor was born in July 1997.

Marjorie is the biological mother of three children. She welcomed a daughter, Morgan Hawthorne, in May 1985. Jason Harvey arrived in August 1991, followed by Lori Harvey in January 1997. Steve later adopted Morgan, Jason, and Lori.