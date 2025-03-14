‘What the Hell’: Steve Harvey Left Stunned After 100 Women Reveal What They Want to Do to Him

Comedian Steve Harvey found himself in an awkwardly hilarious situation during a resurfaced episode of “Family Feud.”

The charismatic host was visibly shocked and left blushing on camera when faced with an unexpectedly personal survey question. The moment occurred during a faceoff between the Misutka and Ruffin families, when Harvey had to read the provocative prompt: “We asked 100 women to fill in the blank. Dear Steve, I want to ‘blank’ you.”

What followed was pure entertainment gold. Contestants offered answers ranging from innocent to suggestive, each eliciting increasingly animated reactions from the normally composed host. The unexpected nature of the responses — and Harvey’s genuine surprise— delivered one of the show’s most memorable moments.

Steve Harvey is left flabbergasted after Family Feud question is about him. (Photo: @familyfeud/Instagram)

“I want to go to heaven. Thirty years ago, that’d be my No. 1 request, but I want to go to heaven now,” Harvey remarked after contestant Maggie boldly suggested women wanted to “make love” to him.

His shock intensified when the answer didn’t appear on the board, prompting an incredulous outburst to producers, “You couldn’t find no damn body?”

Learning only two survey respondents gave that answer, Harvey exclaimed, “What the hell? Just two?”

The sharp-suited and sharp-witted host cycled through various contestants, offering answers like “touch you,” “hang out,” and “go to dinner,” each response further flustering the usually unflappable Harvey.

When contestant Taylor suggested, “smell you,” Harvey’s playful reaction quickly transformed into an apology to the young woman’s mother.

“I’m sorry, Miss Toni. I was just messing with the kids,” he said, adding, “You know, I’m 64 years old, and every now and then, I like to regress. You know, go back, think I still got it.”

Fans flooded the YouTube comments section with reactions ranging from amused to astonished.

“Steve: please don’t be up there. Also steve: the hell can’t find two people,” one viewer quipped, highlighting Harvey’s conflicted reactions.

Another offered a more innocent interpretation: “My first thought was ‘marry.'”

Some appreciated the wholesome nature of the revealed answers, “I would have said Hang out with you steve he seems like a nice guy. I think steves wife would be pleased no one said make love.”

Harvey’s age revelation stunned many viewers.

“He doesn’t look like he’s 64!!!” one exclaimed, while another added, “64! I was guessing you to be at least 10 years younger! Damn you’re a fine-looking man.”

A third marveled, “I got to say he said he is in his 60s but look like he’s 30 years old that’s crazy.”

One practical-minded commenter wrote, “I said, ‘go shopping.’ Implication being, of course, Steve Harvey is gonna pay for everything. NOPE!”

The irony of that last comment becomes apparent when examining Harvey’s personal life, particularly his relationship with wife Marjorie Harvey, who has indeed been shopping on her hubby’s dime for years.

The couple, married since 2007, constantly show how opulent their lives are — fully funded by the “Think Like a Man” author.

In a lavish display of affection on Mother’s Day 2021, Harvey surprised his wife with an entire summer collection of designer shoes from Gucci, Givenchy, and other luxury brands.

A video captioned “Mother’s Day surprise from my husband” shows Marjorie entering her rose-filled closet stacked with high-end footwear, visibly overwhelmed: “I’m speechless. I’m literally speechless. Who am I married to? Who is this man? Who thinks of this?”

Interestingly, Marjorie has created her own memorable “Family Feud” moment.

In a resurfaced 2017 “Celebrity Family Feud” clip, when asked what married women would trade their husbands for, she quickly answered “pool boy” — creating an awkward yet humorous exchange with her visibly stunned husband on national television.

“Family Feud” continues to deliver these priceless moments between Harvey and contestants, though fans remain divided about the repeated personal questions directed at the host.

“I hope Steve is getting bonus pay for every time there is a question about him,” one viewer commented, while another observed, “Here we go again. Another question about Steve Harvey. I guess the writers have ran out of ideas now at this point.”

Throughout his career, Harvey has transformed potentially awkward television moments into entertainment gold. Whether blushing at suggestive survey answers or lavishing designer shoes on his wife, the Omega man continues to captivate audiences with his authentic reactions and quick wit, solidifying his position as one of television’s most beloved personalities.