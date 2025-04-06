‘Did God Flaunt His Wealth?’: Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Slammed for Flexing Their Riches While ‘People Struggle to Survive’

Multimillionaire Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie are catching heat online after posting what looked like a simple, loving moment. But instead of warm reactions, some folks on social media are calling them out for being out of touch. Critics say the couple is so wealthy that they don’t realize how flaunting their lavish lifestyle can come off as tone-deaf—especially when so many people are just trying to make ends meet.

The power couple, standing before a private jet against a snow-covered backdrop, shared a kiss that quickly became the center of heated debate among the television host’s massive social media following.

In the image posted to Facebook on April 4, the couple showcased not only their love but also their lavish lifestyle, drawing both admiration and criticism from Harvey’s 38 million followers.

The public slammed Steve and Marjorie Harvey after they posted a picture of them kissing in front of a private jet. (Photo @marjorie_harvey/Instagram)

The “Family Feud” host, dressed in a long white coat, black pants, white boots, and a beanie, embraced his wife of 17 years, who was bundled in head-to-toe gray winter attire.

The image, simply captioned with a diamond ring and red heart emoji, sparked a firestorm of comments questioning the couple’s apparent display of wealth.

“Why post your wealth all the time when people are struggling to survive,” wrote one critic, capturing the sentiment of many who viewed the post as tone-deaf.

Following President Donald Trump’s appointment of Elon Musk to lead the DOGE agency and dismissing what he deemed as unnecessary federal workers, many ordinary Americans are anxious about job security.

Another commenter pointedly asked, “Did God flaunt his wealth?” while someone else noted, “Of course a plane had to be in the background,” suggesting the image was deliberately staged to showcase their affluence.

The backlash highlights a recurring theme in responses to the Harveys’ social media presence, where displays of their luxurious lifestyle often receive mixed reactions.

“Showing off his money again who cares if he is rich he has to be to give all of his X wives money every month,” another person commented, referencing Harvey’s previous marriages.

This isn’t the first time the couple has showcased their extravagant lifestyle.

Whether celebrating Christmas or vacationing in Europe, the multimillionaire comedian and his wife frequently share glimpses of their lavish experiences.

Last summer, they celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary with an elaborate family vacation in Taormina, Italy, bringing along their blended family of seven children. The public got to see them day in and day out, floating on the sea on a private yacht, living the life of the rich and famous.

Despite the appearances of unlimited wealth, including the private jet featured in their latest controversial photo, the reality behind the Harveys’ finances may be more complicated.

The jet displayed in the picture is likely rented rather than owned, as there are no public records of the pair owning a jet.

In fact, Harvey has a documented history of private jet rentals, including legal troubles.

In November 2015, Nashville-based Business Aircraft Leasing, Inc. filed a lawsuit against the comedian and his company, One World Aviation, alleging that Harvey failed to pay the full amount for customizations made to a leased Gulfstream jet.

According to court documents, Harvey agreed to pay $400,000 for customizations, including reducing the seating from 16 to 14 and redesigning the interior.

The monthly lease was set at $97,000. However, after paying approximately half of the customization costs, Harvey reportedly backed out of the agreement, leaving an unpaid balance of about $205,040. Neither Harvey, his publicist, nor the leasing company responded to requests for comment when the story initially broke.

The comedian, who reportedly has a net worth of $200 million from his various endeavors as a TV host, comedian, businessman, author, and actor, came from humble beginnings before achieving his multimillionaire status.

This rags-to-riches narrative makes his displays of wealth particularly interesting to both supporters and critics.

As one fan commented on the jet photo, “Social media life is different from reality, they don’t throw stones at me.”

While the debate about wealth flaunting continues among his followers, Steve Harvey’s social media engagement — controversial as it might be — continues to keep him relevant in the cultural conversation.