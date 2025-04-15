‘She’s Kanye’s Wife Twin’: Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox’s Risqué Outfit  Has Fans Accusing Her of Imitating His Wife Bianca After She Trashed the Rapper’s Controlling Behavior

Julia Fox, an ex-girlfriend of Kanye “Ye” West, showed up to the 8th Annual Revolve Festival on April 12 in an eye-grabbing outfit.

The festival held in Thermal, California, coincided with Coachella’s first weekend. Fox, 35, joined other celebrity attendees such as Kylie Jenner, Chris Brown, and Teyana Taylor, and caught live performances from Lil Wayne, Tyga and special guest Cardi B.

Photos showed Fox wearing a corset, chaps, knee-high boots, and a cropped jacket with her backside completely exposed in sheer tights.

Kanye West’s ex, Julia Fox, has been accused of copying his estranged wife, Bianca Censori. (Photos by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)



“Thank you @revolve #revolvefestival. I had the time of my lifeeee pls invite me every year tysm,” she captioned her Instagram carousel of pictures from the fashion-focused event in California.

Fox’s revealing ensemble drew comparisons to West’s estranged wife, Bianca Censori, who often pops up at public outings in barely there clothing choices.

Most recently, Censori, 30, made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February 2025 with her husband while wearing a sheer mini dress and long fur coat.

Eventually, Bianca removed the coat to bare her undergarment-free body on the red carpet.

Censori’s stripped-down attire generated headlines around the world, with observers questioning if West, 47, was forcing his spouse to dress provocatively.

Fox also attended the Grammys ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in another head-turning sheer number.

The “Down The Drain” author hit the red carpet in a black mesh top and miniskirt with yellow gloves, black platform boots, and a backside-bearing black thong.

Page Six and Daily Mail readers reacted to Fox’s most recent provocative look at the Revolve Festival while blasting her ex.

“What an insecure mess. She’s Kanye’s wife’s twin,” one person posted, likening Fox’s in-your-face garments to Censori’s typical getups.

Another critical comment read, ” She’s going to have to shed a lot more of her clothing if she’s trying to copy Bianca.”

Some even called Fox’s look “classless.” Meanwhile a third asked, “Why does she think we want to see this??? She’s really trying for Kanye’s attention.”

Julia Fox deletes all pictures of Kanye West from her Instagram amid reports of a break-up. 💔 pic.twitter.com/qXAFiEGIQ3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

“These women love flaunting every crack and crevice, yet want to say Kanye forced them to bare all. Kim released a tape and continues to be scandalous, but Kanye made her. Chile, please!” expressed a critic of Ye’s various ex-flames.

Fox and West dated for just over two months in the fall of 2022, hinting that the “College Dropout” artist was dealing with some “unresolved issues.”

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it,” Fox said about her breakup with Kanye.

Another one of Ye’s exes, influencer and model Amber Rose, 41, who he dated from 2008-2010, claimed the “Gold Digger” did dress Censori in revealing clothing because he did the same to her and his ex-wife.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” she claimed during an interview on “Club Shay Shay.”

Rose later told host Shannon Sharpe, “He wants everybody [to think] that when you walk in the room that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room.”

Two years after his breakup with Rose, West married Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS founder who gained notoriety after the release of an intimate tape she made with Ray J.

The ex-couple, once known as KimYe, stayed married until November 2022 and share four children.

A month after the divorce was finalized, Censori and West tied the knot in a private ceremony in Dec. 2022. The pair have been dealing with their own marital issues and could be headed toward divorce after West revealed that she recently “left” him.