Kanye West’s Ex Julia Fox Says She Dated Rapper in Order to ‘Distract’ Him from Bothering Kim Kardashian 

Kanye West’s former girlfriend actress Julia Fox is now revealing what she claims was the real intent behind her relationship with the Grammy Award-winning rapper-turned-fashion designer, stating that her real goal was to keep the controversial musician from harassing his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, rather than a match made in Hollywood heaven.

Earlier this week, the “Uncut Gems”’ actress took to her TikTok, where she addressed fans’ feelings toward her short-lived and highly publicized relationship with the 45-year-old. She spoke to one critic, user @ged_baddie, who said, “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and anti-semite.”

The 32-year-old quipped, “I was just going to write it in my book and then have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free.” Fox claimed that when she initially began dating the “Bound 2” rapper, “the man was being normal around me.”

Fox prefaced her clips by saying she always loved Kim and her sisters before correcting it to “the big three, Khloe, Kim, Kourtney.” The “PVT Chat” actress explained, “By the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet,” before referencing his December 2021 incident in which the hip-hop star mentioned the reality star’s name during a live performance of “Runaway.”

After a few failed text exchanges, she had “a thought…maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.” She continued, “Maybe I can distract him, get him to like me,” a confident Fox said, “And I knew, if anyone can do it, it’s me because when I set my mind to something, I do. ”

Fox is just one of many of West’s short-term romances The lineup included several models, Fox, Chaney Jones, and Irina Shayk.

During their time as a couple, the New York socialite observed “that that month we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all. He wasn’t on any form of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationships. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our dreams and hopes as far as childhood and education, and it was really beautiful, guys.”

The “No Sudden Move” actress clarified, “the moment he started tweeting, I was out,” seemingly amid his threats to the Jewish community in which the rapper claimed he would go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

Later in the video, Fox admitted she had hoped to “fix” him. “I was delusional, and I wanted to help him,” she professed. The rising star said that while “deeply respects” the Chicago native as an artist, she said, “I stand with the Jewish community. PERIOD.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star had been struggling to co-parent since the Skims founder filed for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021. In the past, West did not refrain from sharing the behind-the-scenes dealings of their damaged union on social media, despite his ex-wife’s pleas for him to stop.

Kim and Kanye wed in 2014, and share four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm; the last two were born via surrogate.