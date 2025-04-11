‘Where’s Melania?’: Melania Trump Avoids Run-In with Donald Trump’s Ex-Wife Marla Maples as She Skips Stepdaughter Tiffany’s Baby Shower

‘Where’s Melania’: Melania Trump Avoids Run-In with Donald Trump’s Ex as She Skips Stepdaughter Tiffany’s Baby Shower

Tiffany Trump, the younger daughter of President Donald Trump, celebrated her baby shower surrounded by the women of the Trump family, with one notable exception.

On Sunday, April 6, first lady Melania Trump was conspicuously absent from the Peter Rabbit-themed celebration in which her 31-year-old stepdaughter and husband Michael Boulos are expecting their first child in just one month.

Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump skips baby shower for his stepdaughter he shares with ex-wife, Marla Maples. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; itsmarlamaples/Instagram)

The shower, hosted by Tiffany’s half-sister Ivanka Trump in Miami, brought together the extended Trump family for the gender reveal, where the couple announced they’re having a boy.

Melania reportedly was unable to attend due to prior commitments involving her and Donald’s 19-year-old son, Barron. She has been actively involved in supporting his educational journey and personal development, so her schedule was dedicated to fulfilling those responsibilities.

The timing drew the attention of those who watching the first family closely. Especially since, both, the president and first lady were actually in the Miami area that same weekend, with Donald participating in golf activities and hosting events at Mar-a-Lago just miles from where his daughter celebrated her impending motherhood.

Still, their absence did not damper the day.

“A beautiful day celebrating my daughter Tiffany’s 1st baby shower surrounded by love, family, and dear friends,” wrote soon-to-be grandmother Marla Maples in an Instagram post featuring joyful family photos. “Thank you, Ivanka, for hosting such a stunning and heartfelt gathering — a memory we’ll cherish forever.”

Insiders suggest Melania’s absence should not come as a surprise.

A purported Florida source informed People there wasn’t particularly “any reason” for Melania to attend, dismissing speculation about potential tension.

According to this source, the first lady simply “has her own schedule, even on weekends,” a practical explanation for missing a gathering where her husband’s former wife would be prominently featured.

Before her husband took office, she shared that she would not be beholden to the standard that many other first ladies, including not living full time in the White House.

The shower evolved into a gathering of Trump women, uniting various branches of the complex family structure.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric, appeared in photographs alongside Bettina Anderson, the current girlfriend of Donald Jr. following his separation from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Anderson, a 38-year-old Palm Beach socialite who has been establishing connections within the family circle, shared her thoughts about the celebration on social media.

“What a truly special day for an amazing mama-to-be! Cheers to @tiffanytrump and her little bundle of joy on the way,” Anderson posted on her Instagram story, making sure to acknowledge her boyfriend’s influential sister.

“Hosting such a magical shower—your love, thoughtfulness, and attention to every detail has made this day absolutely unforgettable,” she added, referring to Ivanka.

Donald Jr.’s girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, shared a picture of Tiffany Trump’s baby shower on Instagram Stories. (Photo: bettina.anderson/Instagram)

Even Guilfoyle, recently separated from Don Jr. and subsequently appointed by President Trump as ambassador to Greece, maintained cordial relations by commenting on Tiffany’s Instagram post: “You look beautiful mama!”

Once the photos surfaced online many asked, “Where’s Melania?” and “Where has she been? I haven’t seen her.”

The carefully composed social media exchanges reflect the public image of unity the Trumps work to maintain.

Once fans heard about the baby shower, one person wrote, “Melania has been very quiet as of late. Maybe she’s finally realised who Trump really is. He needs a parent to babysit him while he signs documents with a crayon. I really hope she leaves.”

Referring to the Trump family another said, “Don’t think these ladies care much about her. She’s been MIA since the inauguration. Maybe she’s been seen 3 times since. That’s our great First Lady as people call her”

Meanwhile, as the women celebrated the upcoming birth, President Trump faced criticism from Congress regarding the cost of his frequent golf outings.

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett criticized Trump during a DOGE subcommittee hearing for running g up approximately $30 million in taxpayer expenses for his golf weekends during just the first three months of his second term.

“He has decided that he wanted to play games while the rest of us are really trying to make sure that we can serve the American people,” Crockett stated.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett condemned President Donald Trump’s golfing habits, especially when the stock market took a heavy hit, and said, “what we need to light on fire are Trump’s tariffs.” pic.twitter.com/tHQIlxkqly — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 8, 2025

The relationship between Melania and Marla has traversed complicated territory since Trump married Melania as his third wife in 2005, six years after finalizing his divorce from Maples.

Unlike the well-documented conflict between Maples and Trump’s first wife Ivana, which intensified when Trump’s relationship with Marla became public in 1989, Melania and Marla have maintained a public appearance of civility, according to Nicki Swift.

Both women attended Tiffany’s 2022 wedding to Boulos, where Marla acknowledged her ex-husband’s current wife in her speech, thanking “the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years.”

They also both participated in Mar-a-Lago Easter celebrations in 2023, indicating they can at least share the same space comfortably.

Family sources indicate their shared experiences as mothers may provide a common understanding.

Melania protectively shields Barron from public scrutiny, while Marla has consistently supported Tiffany throughout her life.

Yet Melania’s conspicuous absence from Sunday’s celebration suggests that perhaps their peaceful coexistence may have certain boundaries, particularly regarding baby showers hosted by stepchildren and attended by former spouses.