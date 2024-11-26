‘She Can’t Stand Him’: Donald Trump’s Wife Melania Reportedly Demands Her Own Bedroom In the White House Amid Speculation She Hates Her Husband After Publicly Shutting Down His Affection

Weeks before the 2025 inauguration and President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House, reports have surfaced about his wife Melania Trump‘s alleged demands as she prepares to step back into the role of first lady.

One of the claims is that Trump’s wife does not want to sleep in the same bedroom as her husband, fueling long-standing speculation about their marriage and whether or not she even enjoys being married to the controversial figure.

Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump has steep demands for the White House ahead of his second term in office. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

A supposed insider close to the family shared with RadarOnline that Melania’s preference for them to have separate living arrangements is not new, the tabloid site reported.

“It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first-go round there,” the source revealed. “They’ll now basically go back to something along those very same lines — if not in the very same rooms.”

Recent reports claim that Melania Trump does not plan to sleep in the same room with her husband when the couple returns to the White House in January 2025. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

When Radar reached out for comment, a spokesperson for the president-elect denied the validity of these claims about their sleeping arrangements.

Despite the dismissal of the claim that Melania doesn’t want to sleep in the same room, there are other allegations adding to the speculation. Allegedly, Melania plans to divide her time between Washington, D.C., New York, and Palm Beach.

According to CNN, insiders claim she has made a close-knit circle of friends in Florida over the past four years and wants to spend more time there with them. This decision has allegedly impacted her decision not to stay full time in the White House like other women in the past married to the sitting presidents.

Melania is also expected to spend a considerable amount of time living in Trump Tower in New York to remain close to her son, Barron Trump, who is currently a business major at New York University.

These plans suggest the former model may not be looking to fully embrace life in the White House for a second time and prefers spending lengthy times away from her husband.

Many are wondering if they are truly strong as a couple, with news of the pair negotiating another prenuptial months before Trump started campaigning for the recent election being released. But it seems many understand Melania’s disdain for Trump.

“No big surprise…she can’t stand him,” wrote one person in response to Radar Online’s post about their separate living quarters.

Another said, “Why does she even stay with him? She hates him that much. She’s ridiculous,” while a third added, “She hates him.”

Rumors about the state of their marriage also intensified during Trump’s recent presidential campaign trail, where Melania’s involvement was minimal, showing up for only two major events: RNC’s last night and the Madison Garden rally in New York last month.

Observers also noted her interactions with her husband appeared distant, with stiff body language and little to no public displays of affection when she avoided his attempt to give her a kiss. Some viewed this as a clear indication of a lack of warmth between the couple.

Trump went in for a kiss on the lips and Melania said, “not today mother f*cker.” 😂

pic.twitter.com/tEmkFPuMbl — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) October 28, 2024

The Trumps have been married for almost 20 years, with their anniversary falling just two days after the inauguration. They tied the knot in a highly publicized ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. They share one son, Barron Trump, born in 2006, the same year the Slovenian immigrant gained U.S. citizenship.

This living arrangement wouldn’t come as a surprise to those familiar with Melania’s feelings about her first lady duties.

During Trump’s first term, leaked audio recordings captured her venting frustrations about the role.

According to CNN, Melania was recorded by a former friend and senior adviser to the first lady, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote a book, “Melania and Me,” about their relationship. On the tapes, she was heard complaining about the pressures of American politics, immigration issues, and even decorating the White House for Christmas.

These past admissions, combined with recent reports, have further fueled speculation that Melania is not particularly eager to embrace life in the White House for a second time.

Whether she will redefine her role as first lady or continue to maintain her distance from the spotlight remains to be seen.